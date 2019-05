MANSFIELD, Ohio (May 30, 2019) — The opening night of the $100,000 to win Sprint Car World Championship at Mansfield Motor Speedway was rained out on Thursday. The first half of hot laps for the 60 cars that checked in for the event were completed before a thunderstorm hit the speedway, forcing race officials to cancel the first preliminary program.

The Sprint Car World Championship continues Friday with double features leading into Saturday’s $100,000 to win finale.