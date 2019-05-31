T.J’s Takeways: Substance Over Style

I can understand wanting to be in the Nashville market. Nashville is one of the fastest growing cities in the country and has a lot going for it right now. I get the temptation of wanting to put that event at the fairgrounds to be in the heart of that major metropolitan area. Nashville is also city that only allows their racetrack to hold one event a month with a tight curfew. That is a daunting challenge for any promotion group, let along doing it on a temporary dirt surface.

The tight confines and some of the limitations of the fairground doesn’t appear to show off the best the World of Outlaws and sprint car racing has to offer. While hot laps and qualifying were mildly entertaining, the remainder of the night was sub-par compared to most of the other events on tour. The tight racetrack was pretty much one lane for most of the racing that tore up a considerable amount of equipment.

Having a bad race isn’t that big of a deal, but when you put as much pre-race promotion as WRG did behind the Nashville event you can’t afford to lay an egg. Some of that might be from my mindset of “under promise and over deliver”, but with as much hype that went into Nashville’s event to have that kind of opening night less than ideal.

The other frustrating part is that Nashville weekend essentially took away two race dates that could have went to a dirt racing facility. The past several seasons this weekend would have features a trip to Michigan and Wisconsin.

WRG has some great things the past several years in race promotion, but maybe that kind of pre-race promotion effort for a facility that is an actual dirt track would be more beneficial to the sport.