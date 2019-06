MANSFIELD, Ohio (May 31, 2019) — Cory Eliason and Aaron Reutzel won preliminary features at the Sprint Car World Championship Friday at Mansfield Motor Speedway. Eliason topped Rico Abreu, Tim Shaffer, Buddy Kofoid, and Spencer Bayston to win the first feature. Reutzel outlasted Cap Henry, Brian Brown, Parker Price-Miller, and Joey Saldana for the victory in the second feature.

