Big Payout and Live Stream on Tap for TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour Event at 311 Speedway

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (June 3, 2019) – The biggest event during the first leg of the season for the TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour is this Saturday at 311 Speedway.

The oval in Pine Hall, N.C., welcomes the RaceSaver 305ci winged sprint car series for one of the highest paying purses in the history of the series. The winner will receive $1,000 with the runner-up finisher earning $550. The race pays $311 to start the A Main.

The race will feature a pole shuffle for the top six in heat race passing points. The winner will receive $50 and one oil change from TriboDyn Lubricants. Another bonus is VP Racing Fuels is putting up one free drum of M1 methanol to the team with the longest haul.

Additionally, the event will be the first of several live streamed events through Total Sports Network. It will be free for all viewers.

Nick Tucker and Jake Karklin have split the two races this season. Karklin is the only driver to register a podium finish in each race. John Karklin is the only other driver to post a top five during both events.

The drivers meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. with racing set for 8 p.m. this Saturday.

Tickets are $20 to get into the grandstands and $35 for an infield pass.

2019 FEATURE WINNERS –

Jake Karklin – 1 (Harris Speedway in Harris, N.C., on May 18) and Nick Tucker – 1 (Sumter Speedway in Sumter, S.C., on April 27)

UP NEXT –

Saturday at 311 Speedway in Pine Hall, N.C.

