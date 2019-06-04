Sparks Tames The Ridge Sunday Night

By Toby Lagrange

Fultonville, NY (6/3/19) – Sunday night the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series returned to the track that they once called their home track – the Glen Ridge Motorsports Park. When all was said and done Cory Sparks pulled into victory lane while another veteran area racer had his night end in heartbreak.

The race was run under heavy threats of rain following numerous afternoon showers. The track crew at Glen Ridge worked hard and did an outstanding job getting the surface back into shape and race ready.

Vermont’s John Scarborough and Canandaigua’s Alysha Bay led the field down to Joey Kriss’s green flag with Scarborough taking the early lead. Scarborough would lead mostly unchallenged for most of the race. Bay meanwhile settled into the second position with Sparks eventually making his way into third.

Bay, whose father Darryl Ruggles has one win at Glen Ridge with the CRSA, was looking strong in second until just past half-way when she spun in turn two. She would rebound to finish tenth. Ruggles meanwhile would wreck early and finish 14th.

Scarborough would lead when racing resumed and again pull away. His night would come to an end on lap 23 when he detonated an engine, coming to a stop while trying to exit the track. This handed the lead to Sparks.

Sparks led the final two laps to claim the win. Emily VanInwegen finished second with Jeff Trombley third, Brett Jaycox fourth and John Kolosek fifth. Heat races for the 17-car field were won by Jaycox, Scarborough and VanInwegen.

Two drivers – Josh Flint and Matt Priscott did not start the feature event. Flint broke the rear end in the Hannay Reels number 41J while leading his heat race and Priscott suffered engine issues in hot laps.

The Prestige Pool & Spa Final Finisher Award went to Dan Santabarbara, the Midstate Basement Authorities First Car Out Award went to Darryl Ruggles, the Maguire Family of Dealerships Magnificent Move of the Race Award went to Mike VanPelt, the Powder Tech Powder Coatings Hard Charger Award went to Johnny Kolosek (9th to 5th) and the Magsarus Ignitions Electrifying Move of the Race Award went to Jerry Sehn.

The 2019 SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series is back in action at the Afton Motorsports Park on Friday July 12th.

The Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series recognizes the following marketing partners for the 2019 season: SuperGen Products, Champion Power Equipment, Hoosier Racing Tire, Midstate Basement Authorities, Maguire Family of Dealerships, A-Verdi Storage Containers, CNY Power Sports, Prestige Pool & Spa, Insinger Performance, Sunoco Race Fuels, Kennedy’s Towing, Algonkin Motel, Powder Tech Powder Coatings, Magsarus Ingnitions, ProFab Engineering, Just Signs & Designs, Mike Emhof Motorsports, Inc.

Round #3 – Glen Ridge Motorsports Park – Northway/90 Challenge Mini-Series – A-Main Finish (25 Laps) – Cory Sparks, Emily VanInwegen, Jeff Trombley, Brett Jaycox, John Kolosek, Jerry Sehn, Jr., Justin Mills, Mike VanPelt, Dalton Herrick, Alysha Bay, Mark Taylor, Dan Santabarbara, John Scarborough, Darryl Ruggles, Dana Wagner, Josh Flint (DNS), Matt Priscott (DNS)