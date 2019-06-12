Must See Sprints Set For Lake Erie Blockbuster

By Jacob Seelman

HOLLY, Mich. – The Must See Racing Sprint Car Series presented by Engine Pro will be part of a unique double bill this weekend as ‘The World’s Fastest Short Track Cars’ invade Lake Erie Speedway for the first time.

Must See Racing will team up with the Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Tour for co-headlining features at the three-eighths-mile Pennsylvania oval on Saturday, June 15.

Originally slated to be deeper into the series’ championship sojourn, the Lake Erie stop will now be the second Must See Racing event of the year, after weather-related and other scheduling issues shuffled the look of the winged 410ci asphalt sprint car tour’s season calendar.

Saturday’s appearance by Must See Racing marks the first sprint car event at the facility since the mid-2000s, when the Hoosier Outlaw Sprint Series took to Lake Erie for a mid-season stop.

“Jim (Hanks, Must See Racing president) and I worked together for quite a while to make this happen, and we’ve been very eager to get to this point and see this show play out,” said track operations manager A.J. Moore. “All of us with Lake Erie Speedway think this double-bill will definitely bring an extra level of excitement to the summer event that we’ve held with the Race of Champions modifieds which wasn’t there before. It’ll be one heck of a show and a very unique ticket for the fans.

“We’re extremely excited for our inaugural appearance at Lake Erie Speedway and we’re looking forward to adding Lake Erie to the list of venues we’ve competed at over the course of our 10 years,” added Hanks. “Our drivers are eager to compete there, and we hope to be able to put on both a show of speed and wheel-to-wheel racing for our fans.”

Four-time defending Must See Racing champion Jimmy McCune leads the series’ cast of characters into Lake Erie, sitting atop the point standing by six markers over his nephew, Anthony McCune.

Charlie Schultz is chasing the two McCunes, ranked third in points despite a rough opening race at Anderson (Ind.) Speedway in May, with Tom Jewell and Joe Liguori filling out the top five.

All five of those drivers are expected to be in attendance at Lake Erie, as well as National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Jeff Bloom, Michigan Motorsports Hall of Famer Jason Blonde, NASCAR modified ace Bobby Santos III, Canadian title contender Ryan Litt, as well as rookies Bobby Komisarski and Brenden Torok.

In addition to the Must See Racing sprint cars and the Race of Champions modifieds, the Race of Champions Four Cylinder Dash Series and Race of Champions TQ midgets will also be on the racing card.

Pit gates open at Lake Erie on Saturday at 11 a.m., with hot laps kicking off at 3:30 p.m., qualifying at 5 p.m., heat races at 6 p.m. and features rolling off at 7 p.m. following opening ceremonies.

For more information on Must See Racing, visit the series on the web at www.mustseeracing.com.