Fremont reschedules BOSS, add new date as well

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Race fans all over the country have been frustrated by rain-outs this season. The Fremont Speedway Committee has been working to secure future dates to make up for some of those missed racing nights.

The Track That Action Built was forced to cancel the appearance of the non-wing Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series on June 15 but working with the BOSS officials they have come up with a make-up date of Saturday, July 13 on Roots Poultry/Fort Ball Pizza Palace Night. Unfortunately, the addition of BOSS means the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks will not be in action that night.

Besides BOSS, the July 13 event will also feature the Kistler Racing Products/All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Attica Fremont Championship Series (AFCS) Presented by the Baumann Auto Group for the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints and the KS Sales and Service AFCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales for the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints ($1,000 to win). Meaning July 13 is an all open wheel extravaganza!

“Like every other track in the region, we have been battling with Mother Nature. Our great fans like the non-wing sprint specials and we lost both of the scheduled BOSS events due to rain so we wanted to find a good make-up date and thanks to Aaron Fry and the BOSS team we were able to do that,” said Ryan Schiets of the Fremont Speedway Committee. “It’s unfortunate we had to drop the dirt trucks from that date but we are scheduling a new event to give them another race.”

Though originally Fremont Speedway did not have a race scheduled for Aug. 10, The Track That Action Built will now turn on the lights that night thanks to American Powersports in Sandusky and Findlay for the 410 and 305 sprints and dirt trucks.

Also, the May 26 rained out dirt truck features will be made up on Saturday, Aug. 3 along with a regular racing program of 410 and 305 sprints and dirt trucks.

For more information go to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway