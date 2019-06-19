Badger Doubleheader at Sycamore & Angell Park

By Bryan Gapinski

Sun Prairie, Wis., June 18—The Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Series concludes a busy month of June this weekend June 22-23, with a doubleheader.

Action starts off on Saturday Night June 22 at Sycamore (Ill.) Speedway. “The 84 Lumber Meet the Drivers & Cars Session”, an opportunity for fans to meet the drivers and get an up-close look at the midget race cars, will take place at the main grandstand when general admission gates open at 6 pm. Qualifying begins at 6:30 pm with races to follow.

The following evening Sunday Night June 23 action shifts to Angell Park Speedway. Joining Badger will be the Auto Meter Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Series presented by Gandrud Chevrolet Performance Parts. The event is the first of three for non-wing series this year at the 1/3-mile clay oval.

Grandstand seating opens at 4:30 pm; practice at 5:30 pm; with racing to follow.

The “Badger drivers meets & great”, opportunity for fans to meet the drivers before the evening’s events will take place at the Badger Souvenir trailer for thirty minutes behind the grandstand starting at 4:30 pm.

Jack Routson leads Chase McDermand by thirty-one points entering the weekend. Zach Boden (-68), Kevin Olson (-82), and Ryan Probst (-83) complete the top five. Probst comes off two consecutive runner-up finishes and claimed the recent three-race The Badger State Midget Showdown Championship. Probst’s march into the top five got off to a “rocky start” after flipping in the opening heat race of the season in April, starting the year in 22nd in points.

Going into the Sycamore event no driver has been more consistent the past two seasons at the Northern Illinois track than Probst. The New Lenox, Ill. driver has an average feature finish of 3.5 and one feature victory last August 18. Probst who drives the Probst Motorsports owned Lucas Oil-American Dream Home Improvements-Probst Collision-Expert Plumbing-Alfa Gloves Spike/Chevrolet No. 99 has also set two Badger track records this season.

Current Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Jack Routson 473; 2. Chase McDermand 442; 3. Zach Boden 405; 4. Kevin Olson 391; 5. Ryan Probst 390; 6. Chase Jones 346; 7. Brian Peterson 325; 8. Mike Stroik 307; 9. Scott Hatton 265; 10. Matt ReChek 240.