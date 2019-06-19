World of Outlaws at Dubuque Speedway

By Tony Veneziano

DUBUQUE, Iowa — June 18, 2019 — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will make its debut at Dubuque Speedway in Iowa on Sunday, June 23. The fairgrounds oval has hosted the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series in the past. Dubuque Speedway is one of just three new tracks on the Outlaws schedule this season. The venue will mark the ninth track in the state of Iowa that the series has competed at, dating back to its inaugural 1978 season. This edition of Up to Speed sets the stage for the inaugural Outlaws event at Dubuque Speedway.

The track

Dubuque Speedway is a semi-banked three-eights-mile. The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will establish a sprint car track record at the venue.

One to remember

Brad Sweet scored the biggest win of his career in the state of Iowa last year, taking the checkered flag in the Knoxville Nationals to pick up the win over Donny Schatz. Sweet went on to win a total of nine A-Feature events with the Outlaws in 2018, en route to matching his career-best finish of second in the point standings. The Californian is the current series point leader and is tied for the series lead in wins.

Plenty of success in Iowa

Donny Schatz, the 10-time and defending World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series champion, has had a great deal of success in his career in the state of Iowa. He has won the Knoxville Nationals, sprint car racing’s biggest event at the famed Knoxville Raceway, 10 times in his career, including mostly recently in 2017. The North Dakota native also has five wins at Clay County Fair Speedway in Spencer, during his career, as well as visiting victory lane at 34 Raceway.

Winning the Hawkeye state

Shane Stewart is another driver who has enjoyed a fair amount of success in the state of Iowa in his career. He has won with the Outlaws in the state at the famed Knoxville Raceway as well as at West Liberty Raceway and Crawford County Speedway. Stewart has also won the Knoxville 360 Nationals five times in his career.

Close to “home”

While Ian Madsen hails from Australia, he has called the Des Moines, Iowa area home for the last several years. The event at Dubuque Speedway will be one of the closest to home for him and the KCP Racing team this year. Madsen is the reigning Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award winner with the Outlaws. He scored his fourth-career series win earlier this season during the West Coast Swing.

Veteran presence

A number of veteran drivers are on the road with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series this season, including 2013 series titlist Daryn Pittman, along with David Gravel, Jason Sides and Kraig Kinser.

Rookie contender

Carson Macedo, who finished second in points with the All Star Circuit of Champions, last year, is the leading contender for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award this season. The California native drives the No. 2 machine for Kyle Larson Racing and won earlier this season in his home state of California.

The next generation

A handful of young drivers are following the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series again this season. Leading the way is Logan Schuchart, who is tied for the series lead with four win this season and is fifth in points. Brent Marks and Sheldon Haudenschild, who are each in their third full season on the road with the Outlaws are both among the top-10 in points as well. Jacob Allen, who is Schuchart’s teammate at Shark Racing, is just outside of the top-10 as he chases his first Outlaws win.

Tickets

Save $5 on General Admission tickets when purchased at participating O’Reilly Auto Parts locations.

Tickets for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series debut at Dubuque Speedway in Iowa on Sunday, June 23 can purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling: 815-344-2023 and at the track on race day.

Twitter: @SLS_Promotions

Facebook: SLS Promotions LLC