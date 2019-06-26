NOS Energy Drink Boosts Black Hills Speedway Race to a $20,000-to-win Event

By Nick Graziano

RAPID CITY, SD —June 26, 2019 — When the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series returns to Black Hills Speedway on Friday, Aug. 23, there will be a new boost of energy behind the race.

NOS Energy Drink is partnering with the event, and rewarding the Feature winner with an additional $10,000, making it the $20,000-to-win NOS Energy Drink Rushmore Showdown — now one of the biggest paying races of the year.

NOS Energy Drink already has a strong presence in the World of Outlaws, being the Series’ title sponsor and sponsoring the Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing team and driver Sheldon Haudenschild.

Haudenschild and the rest of the World of Outlaws stars are sure to put on another thrilling show at the NOS Energy Drink Rushmore Showdown like last year, when Brad Sweet marched his way to the front dueling for laps with Shane Stewart and Jacob Allen to claim the victory.

Fans will no doubt be graced with another exciting race, especially with $20,000-to-win now on the line.

And like every event, fans can get a complimentary can of NOS Energy Drink at the NOS Energy Drink pod parked in the track’s midway. All flavors are available.

