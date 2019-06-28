ISMA Rained Out at Monadnock Speedway

WINCHESTER, N.H. (June 28, 2019) — Due to the weather forecast the International Supermodified Association event scheduled for Saturday at Monadnock Speedway was rained out. ISMA and Monadnock officials are discussing a possible makeup date.

