Richard Vander Weerd Makes Statement at the Pas

PERRIS, CA (June 29, 2019) — Making his fourth start, Richard Vander Weerd (Visalia, CA) regained the lead from “The Demon” Damion Gardner on lap sixteen and sprinted to his second win of the campaign. Piloting the family owned #10 Vander Weerd Construction / Stone Gate Development Maxim, Richard claimed his ninth career AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car victory at Perris Auto Speedway. Early leader Jake Swanson, fast qualifier Gardner, Brody Roa, and “The Cadillac” Cody Williams followed Vander Weerd to the checkered flags.

Matt Stewart earned the night’s Specialty Fasteners Hard Charger Award with an eighteenth to ninth place run. Rookie contender Jeff Dyer claimed the Wilwood Disc Brakes “Lucky 13 Award” with a thirteenth place finish in the main event.

Gardner scored his 86th Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award by posting a time of 16.449 over the 24-car roster.

The Perris 10-lap heat race victories went to Gardner (Extreme Mufflers First Heat), A.J. Bender (Circle Track Performance / Ultra Shield Race Products Second Heat), and Swanson (Saldana Racing Products / ButlerBuilt Seats Third Heat).

The next event for the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will be next Saturday, July 6th, at Santa Maria Raceway for the “Doug Fort Memorial.”

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: June 29, 2019 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Damion Gardner, 4, Alexander-16.449; 2. Matt Mitchell, 37, Mitchell-16.686; 3. Richard Vander Weerd, 10, Vander Weerd-16.806; 4. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-16.864; 5. Austin Williams, 92, Sertich-16.867; 6. Jake Swanson, 34AZ, Grau/Burkhart-16.913; 7. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-16.928; 8. Charles Davis Jr., 50, Davis-16.959; 9. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-17.164; 10. Jace Vander Weerd, 88, Vander Weerd-17.192; 11. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-17.234; 12. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-17.278; 13. Verne Sweeney, 98, Tracy-17.350; 14. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-17.373; 15. Randy Waitman, Y69, Waitman-17.447; 16. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-17.548; 17. Kyle Shipley, 34, Grau-17.586; 18. Matt Stewart, 90S, Waitman-17.940; 19. Jeff Dyer, 39, Cal-Sun-18.029; 20. Eddie Tafoya Sr., 51E, Tafoya-18.251; 21. Scott Coffman, 98S, Tracy-18.857; 22. Will Perkins, 50P, Perkins-19.051; 23. Steve Hix, 57, Hix-19.152; 24. Joel Rayborne, 12B, Blair-NT.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Gardner, 2. Malcolm, 3. Roa, 4. Sweeney, 5. Gansen, 6. J.Vander Weerd, 7. Dyer, 8. Perkins. 2:55.44.

CIRCLE TRACK PERFORMANCE / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Bender, 2. Mitchell, 3. A.Williams, 4. Davis, 5. McCarthy, 6. Shipley, 7. Hix, 8. Tafoya Sr. NT.

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS / BUTLERBUILT SEATS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Swanson, 2. R.Vander Weerd, 3. C.Williams, 4. Tafoya Jr., 5. Waitman, 6. Coffman, 7. Stewart. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Richard Vander Weerd (4), 2. Jake Swanson (1), 3. Damion Gardner (6), 4. Brody Roa (3), 5. Cody Williams (9), 6. Jace Vander Weerd (10), 7. Austin Williams (2), 8. Tommy Malcolm (7), 9. Matt Stewart (18), 10. Kyle Shipley (17), 11. Chris Gansen (16), 12. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (12), 13. Jeff Dyer (19), 14. Verne Sweeney (13), 15. Matt Mitchell (5), 16. Charles Davis Jr. (8), 17. Matt McCarthy (11), 18. A.J. Bender (14), 19. Randy Waitman (15), 20. Steve Hix (22), 21. Scott Coffman (20), 22. Will Perkins (21). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-2 Swanson, Laps 3-7 R.Vander Weerd, Laps 8-15 Gardner, Laps 16-30 R.Vander Weerd

SPECIALTY FASTENERS HARD CHARGER: Matt Stewart (18th to 9th)

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Jeff Dyer

NEW AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Gardner-549, 2-Roa-529, 3-A.Williiams-475, 4-Swanson-405, 5-Gansen-351, 6-R.J. Johnson-328, 7-Malcolm-322, 8-R.Vander Weerd-316, 9-McCarthy-274, 10-Bender-267.

NEXT AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: July 6 – Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, California