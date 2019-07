Allstar Performance Event List: July 1 – 4, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place July 1-4, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Monday July 1, 2019

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – PA Speedweek

Merrittville Speedway – Thorold, ONT – CAN – Action Sprint Tour

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – Sprint Series of Nebraska – Iron Cup

Tuesday July 2, 2019

Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – PA Speedweek

Wednesday June 3, 2019

Brown County Speedway – Aberdeen, SD – USA – World of Outlaws

Can-Am Speedway – LaFargeville, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints – ESS Speedweek

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – West Haven, VT – USA – Sprint Cars of New England

Dodge County Fairgrounds – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Harry Neitzel Tribute

Dodge County Fairgrounds – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Electric City Speedway – Great Falls, MT – USA – Rocky Mountain Sprints

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – United Racing Club

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – PA Speedweek

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Mid-South Sprint Car Association

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – USA – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series – Jack Hewitt Classic

Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – USA – FAST 410 Sprint Car Series – Jack Hewitt Classic

Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – USA – National Racing Alliance – Jack Hewitt Classic

Thursday July 4, 2019

104 Speedway – Lexington, TN – USA – Mid-South Sprint Car Association

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Belleville High Banks – Belleville, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints – Freedom Cup

Electric City Speedway – Great Falls, MT – USA – Rocky Mountain Sprints

Hagerstown Speedway – Hagerstown, MD – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – PA Speedweek

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints

Lexington 104 Speedway – Lexington, TN – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Idaho Sprint Car Racing League

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – United Racing Club – Firecracker 30

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Twin City Raceway – Kenai, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars