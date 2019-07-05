410 SPRINTS, MODIFIEDS & CRATE SPORTSMAN TUESDAY NIGHT, JULY 16

By Bob Miller

NEW EGYPT, NJ JULY 3, 2019 . . . . . . . .The Pioneer Pole Buildings Jersey Rush VIII returns to the New Egypt Speedway on Tuesday night, July 16 with a three division program that will showcase the 410 Sprints, Modifieds and Crate Sportsman. This will mark the only visit for the 410 Sprints at New Egypt Speedway and a $5,000 first place prize will go to the winner of the 30 lap feature event and a hefty $1,000 to finish tenth. Time trials and heat race qualifying will establish the starting field for the 30 lap 410 Sprint feature event. For the Modifieds, it will be a Big Block vs Small Bocks (all with sail panels) challenge with the winner of the 30 lap feature picking up $3,000 for the win and $1,000 to finish fifth.

On Tuesday night, July 16 the pit gates will open at 3:30 PM with the Grandstands opening at 5 PM. A special Meet & Greet will take place from 5 PM to 6:15 PM when fans may go into the pits to meet the driving legends of the 410 sprint cars. Spectators may enter the pits through the gate located behind the fourth turn grandstands area. Bring your camera or go car to car gathering autographs. At 6:15, spectators will return to the grandstand area in anticipation of warm-ups. At 7:15 PM, 410 sprint car qualifying will take place.

Rules for the 410 sprints, modifieds and crate sportsman are posted on www.JERSEYRUSHRACE.com. 410 Sprint drivers are asked to pre-enter for $50 to receive three pit passes and to be eligible for increased purse, bonus or contingency awards.

In the seven prior Jersey Rush events, 410 sprint winners include JJ Grasso in 2011, 2013 and 2017. Daryn Pitman was the winner in 2012 with Ryan Smith taking top honors in 2014 as Greg Hodnett won the event back-to-back in 2015 and 2016. Past Jersey Rush Modified feature winners included Billy Pauch in 2011, 2013 and 2014 as Jimmy Horton was the 2012 winner, Duane Howard in 2015, Ryan Godown in 2016 and Billy Pauch Jr. in 2017. Mother Nature was the Jersey Rush winner in 2018.

Adult admission tickets are $30, children 6 to 11 $10 and children 5 and under will be admitted free. The Pit Fee is $35 and a license is not required.

For additional information, please call 609 888 3618 or 443 513 4456 and be sure to go to the website for all the details at www.JERSEYRUSHRACE.com

The Jersey Rush VIII is a co-promotion between Lenny, Danny and Davey Sammons and special events organizer Bob Miller. The promotional team is pleased to have Pioneer Pole Buildings back as the event sponsor.

New Egypt Speedway

720 Route 539

New Egypt, NJ 08533

Event Information: Len Sammons 609-8883613 or Bob Miller 443 513 4456

www.JERSEYRUSHRACE.com