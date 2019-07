SANDUSKY, Ohio (July 6, 2019) — Trent Stephens overcame an opening lap pile up to win Saturday night’s Midwest Supermodified Series feature at Sandusky Speedway. After the opening lap pile up that took out four of the 13 starters Stephens returned after making repairs to win the main event over Mike McVetta, Talon Stephens, Danny Shirey, and A.J. Lesecki.