CGS To End Speedweek Northwest On July 12th And 13th; Champion To Be Crowned

By Ben Deatherage

Cottage Grove, Oregon- Cottage Grove Speedway will host the final two rounds of the 2019 Speedweek Northwest schedule. The historic ¼-mile clay oval has held the honor closing the week every year since 2013, except for 2016. A large field of cars is expected to congregate to the famed facility with not one but two rounds of scheduled action on Friday, July 12th and Saturday, the 13th.

The schedule for Friday and Saturday is as follows with the Pit Gates open at 1:00 PM, Front Gates 3:30, and Time Trials at 5:30 with Racing beginning at 6:00. Tickets per race are $15.00 for Adults, Seniors/Juniors/Military $12.00, Youths (6-12) $5.00, and Children (5 & Under) are FREE. For more information and updates log on to www.cottagegrovespeedway.com or check out the official Facebook page.

There have been twenty-four total Speedweek Northwest events at “The Grove” with eleven different winners being produced. Roger Crockett has eight over Brent Kaeding who has three. Shane Stewart and Jason Solwold have won twice while drivers with just a single triumph include Justyn Cox, Brad Furr, Danny Horner, Jesse Hockett, Wayne Johnson, Kyle Hirst, Logan Forler, Michael Kofoid, and D.J. Netto. Kofoid and Netto were the two drivers to strike success at CG in 2018.

Locally, Cottage Grove has hosted four local races with three different winners. Jason Solwold swept the Spring Fling in April while Justyn Cox was triumphant at the Marvin Smith Memorial Grove Classic. The most recent winner was Southern Oregon standout Jake Wheeler.

If you can only make a race or two don’t worry as we have you covered with live streaming lap to lap coverage courtesy of Dirt Oval TV. As in the previous four Speedweeks it will be once again sanctioned by the Western Sprint Tour. For the latest news and information be sure and either visit the Western Sprint Tour Facebook page or the series website at http://www.cottagegrovespeedway.com/western-sprint-tour .

Past Speedweek Northwest Results At Cottage Grove Speedway:

July 14th, 2018

A Feature: 1. 88N-D.J. Netto, ; 2. 7-John Carney II, ; 3. 18-Jason Solwold, ; 4. 8R-Michael Kofoid, ; 5. 31C-Justyn Cox, ; 6. 94-Steven Tiner, ; 7. 45-Austen Wheatley, ; 8. 18T-Tanner Holmes, ; 9. 33H-Colton Heath, ; 10. 6A-Kyle Miller, ; 11. 22-Garen Linder, ; 12. 26-Billy Aton, ; 13. 7T-Tyler Thompson, ; 14. 2K-Kyle Offill, ; 15. 17-Cam Smith, ; 16. 33-Lucas Ashe, ; 17. 7N-Zack Lynskey, ; 18. 34-Melissa Solesbee, ; 19. 21W-Jake Wheeler, ; 20. 21P-Robbie Price

July 13th, 2018

A Feature: 1. 8R-Michael Kofoid, ; 2. 6A-Kyle Miller, ; 3. 7-John Carney II, ; 4. 45-Austen Wheatley, ; 5. 31C-Justyn Cox, ; 6. 88N-D.J. Netto, ; 7. 18-Jason Solwold, ; 8. 17-Cam Smith, ; 9. 22-Garen Linder, ; 10. 18T-Tanner Holmes, ; 11. 21W-Jake Wheeler, ; 12. 26-Billy Aton, ; 13. 7N-Zack Lynskey, ; 14. 33-Lucas Ashe, ; 15. 94-Steven Tiner, ; 16. 33H-Colton Heath, ; 17. 10J-Jake Waddell, ; 18. 12H-Jake Haulot, ; 19. 34S-Melissa Solesbee, ; 20. 9-Dustin Freitas, ; 21. 5-Brian Boswell, ; 22. 21P-Robbie Price, ; 23. 7T-Tyler Thompson, ; 24. 2K-Kyle Offill,

July 15th, 2017

A Feature: 1. 7N-Roger Crockett, ; 2. 18J-Jason Solwold, ; 3. 37-Mitchell Faccinto, ; 4. 33V-Henry VanDam, ; 5. 31C-Justyn Cox, ; 6. 5N-Seth Nunes, ; 7. 12-Jared Ridge, ; 8. 6A-Kyle Miller, ; 9. 17-Cam Smith, ; 10. 7-Tyler Thompson, ; 11. 16AUS-Daniel Keen, ; 12. 18T-Tyler Seavey, ; 13. 8R-Austen Wheatley, ; 14. 69NZ-Jamie Duff, ; 15. 33T-Nate Morelock, ; 16. 21W-Jake Wheeler, ; 17. 5D-Patrick Dills, ; 18. 12J-John Clark, ; 19. 1K-Kinzer Cox, ; 20. 5V-Michael Keen, ; 21. 33-Lucas Ashe, ; 22. 5B-Brian Boswell, ; 23. 4D-Cooper Desbiens, ; 24. Z7N-Zack Lynskey

July 14th, 2017

A Feature: 1. 18J-Jason Solwold, ; 2. 7N-Roger Crockett, ; 3. 94-Steven Tiner, ; 4. 31C-Justyn Cox, ; 5. 17-Cam Smith, ; 6. 6A-Kyle Miller, ; 7. 12-Jared Ridge, ; 8. 33-Lucas Ashe, ; 9. 5N-Seth Nunes, ; 10. 16AUS-Daniel Keen, ; 11. 18T-Tyler Seavey, ; 12. Z7N-Zack Lynskey, ; 13. 7-Tyler Thompson, ; 14. 5V-Michael Keen, ; 15. 21W-Jake Wheeler, ; 16. 4D-Cooper Desbiens, ; 17. 12J-John Clark, ; 18. 69NZ-Jamie Duff, ; 19. 37-Mitchell Faccinto, ; 20. 33T-Nate Morelock, ; 21. 8R-Austen Wheatley, ; 22. 5B-Brian Boswell

July 4th, 2016

A Feature 1: 1. 11-Roger Crockett, ; 2. 77-Kyle Hirst, ; 3. 94-Steven Tiner, ; 4. 5H-Cory Eliason, ; 5. 8R-Trey Starks, ; 6. 2L-Logan Forler, ; 7. 33V-Henry VanDam, ; 8. 51-Bricen James, ; 9. 37-Mitchell Faccinto, ; 10. 17-Cam Smith, ; 11. 18-Jason Solwold, ; 12. 22-Garen Linder, ; 13. 3-J.J. Hickle, ; 14. 31C-Justyn Cox, ; 15. 44-Jake Helsel, ; 16. 5D-Patrick Dills, ; 17. 2JR-Kelly Miller, ; 18. 1B-Chelsea Blevins, ; 19. 21P-Robbie Price, ; 20. 70-Raquel Ivie, ; 21. 12-Jared Ridge, ; 22. 6A-Kyle Miller

July 4th, 2015

A Feature: 1. 11-Roger Crockett, ; 2. 94-Steven Tiner, ; 3. 72-Phil Dietz, ; 4. 5V-Colby Copeland, ; 5. 31C-Justyn Cox, ; 6. 55-Trey Starks, ; 7. 9-Jayme Barnes, ; 8. 96-Greg Hamilton, ; 9. 43-Bradley Terrell, ; 10. 5N-Seth Nunes, ; 11. 11K-Michael Kofoid, ; 12. 70-Raquel Ivie, ; 13. 12-Jared Ridge, ; 14. 77-Kyle Hirst, ; 15. 22-Garen Linder, ; 16. 1NZ-Jamie Duff, ; 17. 21-Colby Wiesz, ; 18. 12P-Randy Pierce, ; 19. 5D-Patrick Dills, ; (DNS) 3AU-Daniel Sayre, ; (DNS) 44NZ-Daniel Anderson

July 3rd, 2015

A Feature : 1. 31C-Justyn Cox, ; 2. 55-Trey Starks, ; 3. 77-Kyle Hirst, ; 4. 5V-Colby Copeland, ; 5. 22-Garen Linder, ; 6. 9-Jayme Barnes, ; 7. 94-Steven Tiner, ; 8. 72-Phil Dietz, ; 9. 21-Colby Wiesz, ; 10. 11K-Michael Kofoid, ; 11. 5D-Patrick Dills, ; 12. 12-Jared Ridge, ; 13. 1NZ-Jamie Duff, ; 14. 44NZ-Daniel Anderson, ; 15. 96-Greg Hamilton, ; 16. 3AU-Daniel Sayre, ; 17. 12P-Randy Pierce, ; 18. 23-Rob Lindsey, ; 19. 34-Melissa Solesbee, ; 20. 11-Roger Crockett

July 5th, 2014

A-Feature: 1. 2L-Logan Forler; 2. 71-Colin Baker; 3. 77-Kyle Hirst; 4. 33V-Henry Van Dam; 5. 3C-Jonathan Allard; 6. 55-Trey Starks; 7. 94-Steven Tiner; 8. 22-Garen Linder; 9. 9R-Reece Goetz; 10. 9-Jayme Barnes; 11. 3-J.J. Hickle; 12. 37-Mitchell Faccinto; 13. 4J-Allison Journey; 14. 44-Kelly Miller; 15. 5N-Seth Nunes; 16. 71JR-Colby Carter; 17. 44NZ-Daniel Anderson; 18. 84K-Wayne Kniffen; 19. 10-Kyle Miller; 20. 12-Jared Ridge

July 4th, 2014

A-Feature: 1. 77-Kyle Hirst; 2. 2L-Logan Forler; 3. 3C-Jonathan Allard; 4. 37-Mitchell Faccinto; 5. 33V-Henry Van Dam; 6. 55-Trey Starks; 7. 12-Jared Ridge; 8. 3-J.J. Hickle; 9. 9R-Reece Goetz; 10. 9-Jayme Barnes; 11. 94-Steven Tiner; 12. 10-Kyle Miller; 13. 22-Garen Linder; 14. 5H-Chase Johnson; 15. 44-Kelly Miller; 16. 72-Phil Dietz; 17. 26F-Shane Forte; 18. 5D-Patrick Dills; 19. 71-Colin Baker; 20. 7N-Jared Peterson

July 6th, 2013

1. 11-Roger Crockett; 2. 77-Shane Stewart; 3. 5H-Justyn Cox; 4. 55-Trey Starks; 5. 71-Chadd Noland; 6. 68-Rob Held; 7. 9R-Reece Goetz; 8. 33V-Henry Van Dam; 9. 5N-Seth Nunes; 10. 22M-Mason Moore; 11. 10-Kyle Miller; 12. 2-Colin Baker; 13. 37-Steven Tiner; 14. 88-Brent Hoover; 15. 17-Cam Smith; 16. 10J-Jake Waddell; 17. 0J-Jay Cole; 18. 9T-Truman Winningham; 19. 44-Kelly Miller; 20. 3-J.J. Hickle

July 5th, 2013

A-Feature: 1. 11-Roger Crockett; 2. 77-Shane Stewart; 3. 10-Kyle Miller; 4. 55-Trey Starks; 5. 3-J.J. Hickle; 6. 2-Colin Baker; 7. 22L-Garen Linder; 8. 22M-Mason Moore; 9. 71-Chadd Noland; 10. 88-Brent Hoover; 11. 37-Steven Tiner; 12. 68-Rob Held; 13. 33V-Henry Van Dam; 14. 9R-Reece Goetz; 15. 17-Cam Smith; 16. 21T-Zack Spaulding; 17. 5H-Justyn Cox; 18. 22R-Mike Romig; 19. 10J-Jake Waddell; 20. 23-Rob Lindsey

July 18th, 2012

A-Feature: 1. 77F-Shane Stewart; 2. 39C-Travis Rilat; 3. 33V-Henry Van Dam; 4. F1-Rick Fauver; 5. 17-Cam Smith; 6. 10-Kyle Miller; 7. 9R-Reece Goetz; 8. 88-Jesse Whitney; 9. 12-Cody Ridge; 10. 13-Chadd Noland; 11. 94-Steven Tiner; 12. 5N-Seth Nunes; 13. 26F-Shane Forte; 14. 10J-Jake Waddell; 15. 11-Roger Crockett; 16. 11VS-John Michael Bunch; 17. 26-Sammy Wright; 18. 51-Jason Solwold; 19. 17W-Cole Wood; DNS 99D-Shawn Wright

July 13th, 2011

A Feature: 1. 38-Wayne Johnson; 2. 77-Kyle Larson; 3. 88-Tim Crawley; 4. 11-Roger Crockett; 5. 23-Seth Bergman; 6. 55-Trey Starks; 7. 99-Brady Bacon; 8. 39C-Jason Solwold; 9. 33V-Henry Vandam; 10. 2L-Logan Forler; 11. 94-Steven Tiner; 12. 98M-Mitch Olson; 13. 5H-Mason Moore; 14. 13-Chadd Noland; 15. 41-Dale Smith; 16. 35AU-Jamie Veal; 17. 26F-Shane Forte; 18. 21-Tommy Tarlton Jr.; 19. 96-Mack Brown; 20. 98-Joe Ramaker

July 14th, 2009

A-Feature: 1. 13-Jesse Hockett; 2. 0J-Jay Cole; 3. 57-Shane Stewart; 4. 11-Roger Crockett; 5. 35A-Wayne Johnson; 6. 12-Jared Ridge; 7. 98M-Mitch Olson; 8. 25C-Chad Groves; 9. 41-Dale Smith; 10. 23-Colin Baker; 11. 33V-Henry Van Dam; 12. 26-Tayler Malsam; 13. 6-Kyle Hirst; 14. 94Z-Zach Zimmerly; 15. 94-Steven Tiner; 16. 44W-Austen Wheatley; 17. 7N-Chadd Noland; 18. 8-Travis Rutz; 19. 51-Jason Solwold; 20. 2-Mike Melwicks

July 15th, 2008

A-Feature: 1. 7N-Roger Crockett; 2. 12-Jared Ridge; 3. 1-Danny Lasoski; 4. 4-Brock Lemley; 5. 39C-Jason Solwold; 6. 0J-Jay Cole; 7. 13-Chadd Noland; 8. 9-Jayme Barnes; 9. 6-Kyle Hirst; 10. 45-Jeffery Rivers; 11. 71-Hedge Carter; 12. 9J-J.J. Dishneau; 13. 68-Rob Held; 14. 9P-Jared Peterson; 15. 41-Dale Smith; 16. 25C-Chad Groves; 17. 12A-Casey Adams; 18. 22-Garen Linder; 19. 26-Travis Rutz; 20. 33V-Henry Van Dam

July 24th, 2007

A-Feature: 1. 1-Shane Stewart; 2. 75-Dale Smith; 3. 69-Brent Kaeding; 4. 98M-Mitch Olson; 5. 40-Brock Lemley; 6. 24-Jayme Barnes; 7. 0-Jonathan Allard; 8. 7N-Roger Crockett; 9. 91-Derek Ingalls; 10. 3N-Billy Nutter; 11. 4R-Robbie Vaughn; 12. 57C-Chris Schmelzle; 13. 2Z-Todd Zeitler; 14. 86-Marc MacKay; 15. 26F-Shane Forte; 16. 65-Brendan Boyce; 17. 11D-Jeff Delte; 18. 8-Travis Rutz; 19. 7D-Josh Dewitt; 20. 0J-Jay Cole

July 25th, 2006

A-Feature: 1. 75H-Danny Horner; 2. 7N-Steve Kent; 3. 33D-Jason Sides; 4. 3N-Billy Nutter; 5. 24-Braden Etchison; 6. 32S-Shawn Smith; 7. 98M-Mitch Olson; 8. 4Z-Dallas Zuniga; 9. 69-Brent Kaeding; 10. 8R-Travis Rutz; 11. 26-Rick Fauver; 12. 9T-T.J. Winningham; 13. 5C-Herman Klein; 14. 11-Roger Crockett; 15. 26F-Shane Forte; 16. 73-Marc Huson; 17. 33T-Jimmy Trulli; 18. 33V-Henry Vandam; 19. 68-Rob Held; 20. 22-Travis Jacobson

July 12th, 2005

A-Feature: 1. 69-Brent Kaeding; 2. 11-Roger Crockett; 3. 75-Dale Smith; 4. 0-Jonathan Allard; 5. 55-Kyle Hirst; 6. 1A-Dan Menne; 7. 2-Brad Furr; 8. 73-Marc Huson; 9. 7N-Steve Kent; 10. 7T-Jeff Thompson; 11. V8-Jeff Hodgson; 12. 3N-Billy Nutter; 13. 41-Marvin Smith; 14. 9T-T.J. Winningham; 15. 5SP-Gary Taylor; 16. 75H-Danny Horner; 17. 92-Andy Forsberg; 18. 68-Wayne Williams; 19. 98-Joe Ramaker; 20. 4Z-Dallas Zuniga

July 13th, 2004

A-Feature: 1. 11-Roger Crockett; 2. 69-Brent Kaeding; 3. 5-Stephen Allard; 4. 5H-Herman Klein; 5. 83V-Brad Sweet; 6. 66-Barry Martinez; 7. 24C-Chad Hillier; 8. 0J-Jay Cole; 9. 3N-Billy Nutter; 10. 9T-T.J. Winningham; 11. 5SP-Rick Fauver; 12. 49L-Dawn L. Morrison; 13. 33T-Jimmy Trulli; 14. 4Z-Dallas Zuniga; 15. 65-Brendan Boyce; 16. 75-Dale Smith; 17. 77F-Jason Solwold; 18. 24-Nick Evans; 19. 75M-Matt Menne; 20. 41-Marvin Smith

July 15th, 2003

A-Feature: 1. 11-Roger Crockett; 2. 9-Jayme Barnes; 3. 7N-Steve Kent; 4. 69-Brent Kaeding; 5. 5SP-Shawna Wilskey; 6. 92-Andy Forsberg; 7. 26-Jimmy Carter; 8. 81-Peter Murphy; 9. 24C-Chad Hillier; 10. 1C-Brad Sweet; 11. 75M-Dan Menne; 12. 41-Marvin Smith; 13. 7T7-Tim Boychuk; 14. 98-Joe Ramaker; 15. 3D-Jason Solwold; 16. 77F-Stephen Allard; 17. 3N-Billy Nutter; 18. 33T-Jimmy Trulli; 19. 75-Dale Smith; 20. 32S-Shawn Smith

July 16th, 2002

A-Feature: 1. 69-Brent Kaeding; 2. 92-Andy Forsberg; 3. 7N-Steve Kent; 4. 75-Dan Menne; 5. 75-Dale Smith; 6. 9-Jayme Barnes; 7. 11-Roger Crockett; 8. V8-Jeff Hodgson; 9. 36-Scott Adams; 10. 21-Ron Myska; 11. 5SP-Shawna Wilskey; 12. 81-Vern Scevers; 13. 4-Rick Fauver; 14. 0J-Jay Cole; 15. 22-Todd Heikes; 16. 39-Billy Nutter; 17. 3R-Johnny Rodriguez; 18. 72-Glenn Borden Jr.; 19. 41-Marvin Smith; 20. 40-Herman Klein

July 18th, 2000

A-Feature: 1. 2M-Brent Kaeding; 2. 7N-Steve Kent; 3. 75-Dale Smith; 4. 11-Roger Crockett; 5. 8-Shawna Wilskey; 6. 21-Jay Smith; 7. 36-Scott Adams; 8. 3R-Johnny Rodriguez; 9. 24C-Chad Hillier; 10. 39-Rick Fauver; 11. 75-Dan Menne; 12. 0J-Jay Cole; 13. 2K-Kevin Etchison; 14. 83-Steven Tiner; 15. 41-Marvin Smith; 16. 21-Ron Myska; 17. 9-Jay Barnes; 18. 32H-Kirk Haefs; 19. 28-Rick Smith; 20. 7W-Jayme Barnes; 21. 8B-Jonathan Allard; 22. 3N-Billy Nutter

July 20th, 1999

A-Feature: 1. 2-Brad Furr; 2. 75-Dale Smith; 3. 64-Randy Tiner; 4. 4-Rick Fauver; 5. 24-Damion Gardner; 6. 15-Jason Solwold; 7. 75-Dan Menne; 8. 76-Greg Brown; 9. 8-Shawna Wilskey; 10. A1-Mike Morelock; 11. 41-Marvin Smith; 12. 7-Gary Taylor; 13. 66-Barry Martinez; 14. 49-Chad Bauer; 15. 09-Tyson Cross; 16. 11-Roger Crockett; 17. 3D-Jay Smith; 18. 35-Travis Cram; 19. 6-Jay Harkness; 20. 4X-Rory Price; 21. 73-Marc Huson

June 9th, 1998

A-Feature: 1. 15-Jason Solwold; 2. 5-Shawna Wilskey; 3. 21-Jay Smith; 4. 23K-Kasey Kahne; 5. 77- Todd Heikes; 6. 6-Tim Kaeding; 7. 76-Greg Brown; 8. 77-Mike Benson; 9. 3D-Rick Fauver; 10. 4S-Dave Sims; 11. 56-John Youngquist; 12. 09-Tyson Cross; 13. 0-Ron Cox; 14. 29-Bud Kaeding; 15. 75-Dale Smith; 16. 40-Lindsey Casto; 17. A1-Mike Morelock; 18. 12-Randy Ridge

Former Speedweek Northwest Champions:

2018- D.J. Netto

2017-Justyn Cox

2016- Trey Starks

2015- Colby Copeland

2014- Kyle Hirst

2013- Roger Crockett

2012- Mitch Olson

2011- Kyle Larson

2010- Roger Crockett

2009- Jesse Hockett

2008- Roger Crockett

2007- Shane Stewart

2006- Steve Kent

2005- Brent Kaeding

2004- Brent Kaeding

2003- Roger Crockett

2002- Steve Kent

2001- Steve Kent

2000- Steve Kent

1999- Brad Furr

1998- Bud Kaeding

All-Time Speedweek Northwest Win List (1998-Present):

Roger Crockett-23

Steve Kent-13

Brent Kaeding-10

Kyle Hirst-6

Shane Stewart

Brad Furr-5

Travis Rilat

Justyn Cox-4

Kyle Hirst

Wayne Johnson

Colby Copeland- 3

Jesse Hockett

Rick Fauver-2

Danny Horner

Jason Johnson

Michael Kofoid

Jason Solwold

Shawna Wilskey

Rico Abreu-1

Jonathon Allard

Colin Baker

Jayme Barnes

Seth Bergman

Jay Cole

Willie Croft

Cory Eliason

Mitchell Faccinto

Logan Forler

Travis Jacobson

Bud Kaeding

Kasey Kahne

Kyle Larson

Danny Lasoski

D.J. Netto

Mitch Olson

Jason Sides

Cam Smith

Trey Starks

Steven Tiner

Henry Van Dam

Former Western Sprint Tour Champions:

2015- Trey Starks

2016-Trey Starks

2017-Justyn Cox

2018- D.J. Netto