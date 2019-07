GROSS GETS IT DONE AT WAKE COUNTY

From USAC

Raleigh, North Carolina (July 12, 2019)………Connor Gross led all 35 laps to score a decisive victory in Friday’s USAC Eastern Speed2 Midget feature at Wake County Speedway in Raleigh, N.C.

For Gross (Asbury, N.J.), it was his second victory of the season two weeks following his first Virginia’s Dominion Raceway. Jessica Bean (Farmland, Ind.) ran second ahead of fast qualifier Alex Murray (Concord, N.C. ), Sam Hatfield (Mooresville, N.C.) and Nolan Allison (Greensboro, N.C.), who rounded out the top-five.

USAC EASTERN SPEED2 MIDGET RACE RESULTS: July 12, 2019 – Wake County Speedway – Raleigh, North Carolina

QUALIFYING: 1. Alex Murray, 22, Murray-12.696; 2. Sam Hatfield, 9, Hatfield-12.713; 3. Jessica Bean, 5, Radical-12.715; 4. Eric Lewis, 4, Radical-12.762; 5. Nolan Allison, 16, Allison-12.826; 6. Connor Gross, 14, Gross-12.939; 7. Preston Lattomus, 28, Lattomus-12.956; 8. Mason Hoskins, 12, Hoskins-13.550; 9. Sam Mazzo, 31, Mazzo-13.990.

FEATURE: (35 laps) 1. Connor Gross, 2. Jessica Bean, 3. Alex Murray, 4. Sam Hatfield, 5. Nolan Allison, 6. Preston Lattomus, 7. Eric Lewis, 8. Sam Mazzo, 9. Mason Hoskins. 7:35.41

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-35 Connor Gross.

NEXT USAC EASTERN SPEED2 MIDGET RACE: July 13, 2019 – Dillon Motor Speedway – Dillon, South Carolina