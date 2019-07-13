JOHN WALP PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT SERIES WINNER AT TRAIL-WAY

Kalida Landis

Hanover, Pa. (7/12/19) – Wapwallopen’s John Walp led them all to score his second career win in Friday night’s Pennsylvania Sprint Series 25-lap feature at Trail-Way Speedway.

“For the first time coming to this track, it couldn’t have worked out better,” said Walp upon exiting his GMS Piling Products/LaNapoli Pizza/Dotzel Trucking #5 in victory lane, “Our set-up was just right. There was lots of moisture on the bottom, so I just stayed there.”

Walp started on the pole and was ahead of three aborted attempts to start the race, one of which resulted in a multi-car crash that involved a flipping Keith Prutzman, who was uninjured. Walp restarted at the point, and was never headed, despite heavy pressure from New Jersey driver Tom Carberry over the middle stages of the race. Carberry eventually got sideways in turn two of lap 21, driving through the infield but only losing two spots in the process.

From there, Walp drove away to the win, with fourth-starting Jack Frye crossing second and Dylan Shatzer starting and finishing third. Jaremi Hanson and Carberry rounded out the top five.

Once the race got started, it didn’t stop, establishing a 25-lap PASS feature record of 6 minutes, 30.953 seconds.

Qualifiers for the 16 PASS Sprints were won by Walp and Tyler Reinhart, who was involved in the first lap red flag and came back to finish eighth.