Reed scores 3rd Attica 410 win, Miller takes 2nd 305 victory

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Oh. – Byron Reed has served notice that he will be a force to deal with when the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series comes to Attica Raceway Park Tuesday, July 16 for the 31st Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. The eight time Attica champion took the lead with just seven laps to go and drove to his second straight 410 sprint car win of the year at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” venue and the third of the season at the track.

Reed, from Monclova, Ohio, now has 42 career wins at Attica as he inches closer to Mark Keegan who has the most all-time 410 wins at the track with 56.

DJ Foos was able to finish fourth, putting him into contention for the $10,000 championship of the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series (AFCS) Presented by the Baumann Auto Group as series’ point leader Buddy Kofoid spun lat in the race and Cap Henry, who came into the night second in points, had a tire go flat in his heat and he did not transfer out of the B-main.

Fremont, Ohio’s Jamie Miller is on a hot streak in the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints. The former Attica track champion took the lead on lap six and drove to his second straight win at Attica and the fourth straight over all as he has also won the last two features at Fremont Speedway. The victory is the 21st of his career in the division at Attica, placing him in a tie with Bryan Scott for fourth on the track’s all-time win list.

The win also vaults Miller into a very tight point battle with John Ivy for the KS Sales & Service AFCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales title.

Fostoria, Ohio’s Shawn Valenti survived a crash-filled dirt truck feature to score his second division win of the year at Attica. It was the 17th dirt truck win of his career at the track as he sits atop the division all-time win list.

Brian Lay led the first 17 laps of the Callie’s Performance Products 410 A-main before Travis Philo slid in front on lap 18. Reed used a lapped car as a pick to grab the lead on lap 24 and held off Tim Shaffer on a late race restart for the victory.

“It’s a different level of competition with the World of Outlaws. I’m feeling very comfortable though and I hope to do well Tuesday. Talked to Paul Kistler tonight and this is my favorite motor and everything feels right in the world when this combination is working. I want to thank Paul and Crown Battery and my mom and dad and my crew Kurt, Kevin and Dick and tonight my son Luke is here with me. Especially my mom….you guys don’t know but we’ve been through some thick and thin here the past couple of years and she means a lot to me,” said an emotional Reed.

Miller rim-road around the tough cushion to take the lead from Bobby Clark on lap six and avoid a lapped car that spun right in front of him with 11 laps to go and drove away for the Fremont Fence 305 A-main win.

“I had that ledge built up pretty good down in three and four and the car was getting really really tight with five to go so I had to be on my toes and be ready to correct if it caught. I have to thank Ryan French, Phil Rister, Eric Slade…we just got a brand new shock package on this car this week and definitely happy with the performance,” said Miller beside his Fostoria Mod Shop/Crown Battery/Sonic Hauling/Pen Monster.com/Brad’s Barbecue/Napa of Attica/Avon by Angie/Griff’s Engines/Color Street by Jaime Hennig/Reedtown Tavern/York Carpet Outlet/Branham Builders/Imprint Logo backed #26.

Valenti grabbed the lead from the drop of the green in the 15 lap dirt truck feature. He had to survive six cautions and held off Brad Keckler for the win.

“Last couple of weeks have been pretty tough with the way we’ve been treated. I try to race everybody clean and hope they would do the same…you find out who your friends really are. I have to thank Jeff Babcock for putting me in this thing and all our sponsors,” said Valenti beside his Craig Miller Trucking/Best Performance Motorsports/A Plus Auto Center/KS Sales & Service/Gressman Powersports backed #7B.

Brian Lay and TJ Michael brought the field to green for the 30 lap 410 sprint A-main with Lay taking the early advantage over Travis Philo, Michael, Reed, Nate Dussel, Tim Shaffer, DJ Foos, Stuart Brubaker, Hunter Schuerenberg and Buddy Kofoid. Reed moved into third on the second circuit with Dussel taking fourth a lap later.

The first caution flew on lap eight for an Andrew Scheuerele spin with Lay leading Philo, Reed, Dussel and Shaffer who had charged from 11th starting spot. On the restart Dussel drove into third but Reed returned the favor a lap later. Philo caught lay on lap 13 as the pair battled for the lead. Philo executed a slider for the lead on lap 18 and Reed got by Lay for second a lap later.

Exiting turn two with lapped traffic ahead, Reed made his winning move, using the lapped car as a pick to take the lead on lap 24. Shaffer took second with four laps to go and started to close on Reed just as the caution flew for fourth running Kofoid who was battling with Philo for third. with three laps to go, Reed got a great restart and drove to the win over Shaffer, Philo, Foos and 14th starter Cale Conley.

Bobby Clark and Mike Keegan paced the field for the 25 lap 305 sprint feature with Clark bolting into the lead over Kyle Capodice, Miller and Keegan. Miller drove into second a lap later and immediately challenged Clark for the lead, taking it with a drive off the cushion in turns three and four on lap six. Miller began to pull away until encountering heavy lapped traffic with 12 laps to go allowing Clark and Capodice to close.

Ted Peck spun right in front of the leaders for the only caution on lap 14 as Miller and Clark narrowly missed him. On the restart Miller blasted to the caution and drove away for the win. Cark held off a charging Seth Schneider for second with Capodice and Mitch Harble rounding out the top five.

Andy Keegan and Paul Brown Jr. brought the field to green for the truck feature but fourth starter Valenti grabbed the lead. Three cautions in the first five laps kept the field in check with Valenti leading Keegan, Brown, Brian Arnold, Brad Keckler and Jeff Ward. Brown and Keegan tangled on lap six battling for second, handing the runner-up spot to Keckler.

Cautions fell on lap 10, 11, 12 and 13 which kept the field close. Valenti pulled away the final three laps for the win over Keckler, Ward, Arnold and Eric Devanna.

Gates open Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. for the return of the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. Attica Raceway Park will again pay World of Outlaws memberships for the top 15 in weekly points going into Tuesday. There is also a lot of bonus money up for grabs for the top 15 in Attica points.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

The Croghan Colonial Bank was founded in 1888 and opened what its headquarters on Croghan Street in downtown Fremont, Ohio in 1904 where the main branch is located to this day. Croghan Colonial Bank has grown throughout the years with branches located in communities throughout Northwest and North Central Ohio.

Smith Family Foods is located just outside of Tiffin, Ohio. Since 1984 "Family" is not just a word in our name but an integral part of the day-to-day philosophy that drives our business.

Smith Family Foods taps into long-standing family recipes and pair them with fresh inspiration for today’s market to deliver a comprehensive line of items produced in-house. Ranging from chopped steaks, custom cut steaks and chops, breaded chicken, brats and Granny Smith’s Delicious fresh deli salads, just to mention a few. Smith Family Foods has the more than 2,000 wholesale items we offer to solve all your foodservice needs. Check our Products page for a complete list.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, July 12, 2019

Smith Family Foods/Croghan Colonial Bank Night

[*] indicates starting position

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.16-DJ Foos, 12.799; 2.11N-Buddy Kofoid, 12.994; 3.25M-Chris Andrews, 13.058; 4.1-Nate Dussel, 13.069; 5.91-Cale Thomas, 13.083; 6.49X-Tim Shaffer, 13.091; 7.33W-Caleb Griffith, 13.245; 8.70-Henry Malcuit, 13.253; 9.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.270; 10.5T-Travis Philo, 13.287; 11.23-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.310; 12.4-Cap Henry, 13.315; 13.3C-Cale Conley, 13.323; 14.5-Byron Reed, 13.326; 15.45L-Brian Lay, 13.341; 16.8J-Jess Stiger, 13.347; 17.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 13.350; 18.8M-TJ Michael, 13.393; 19.22B-Ryan Broughton, 13.404; 20.71-Aryton Olsen, 13.418; 21.46AU-Stuart Williams, 13.479; 22.2AU-Andrew Scheuerele, 13.538; 23.3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.563; 24.2+-Brian Smith, 13.580; 25.2-Ricky Peterson, 13.677; 26.40I-Mark Imler, 13.925; 27.7-Dylan Kingan, 13.992; 28.96AU-Bruce White, 14.427;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 8M-TJ Michael[1] ; 2. 45L-Brian Lay[2] ; 3. 49X-Tim Shaffer[4] ; 4. 3C-Cale Conley[3] ; 5. 46AU-Stuart Williams[5] ; 6. 3J-Trey Jacobs[6] ; 7. 7-Dylan Kingan[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 5-Byron Reed[2] ; 2. 2-Ricky Peterson[6] ; 3. 23-Hunter Schuerenberg[4] ; 4. 22B-Ryan Broughton[5] ; 5. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[1] ; 6. 40I-Mark Imler[7] ; 7. 4-Cap Henry[3]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4] ; 2. 5T-Travis Philo[3] ; 3. 71-Aryton Olsen[1] ; 4. 2AU-Andrew Scheuerele[5] ; 5. 2+-Brian Smith[6] ; 6. 8J-Jess Stiger[2] ; 7. 96AU-Bruce White[7]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 25M-Chris Andrews[2] ; 2. 11N-Buddy Kofoid[3] ; 3. 1-Nate Dussel[1] ; 4. 16-DJ Foos[4] ; 5. 33W-Caleb Griffith[6] ; 6. 91-Cale Thomas[5] ; 7. 70-Henry Malcuit[7]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 33W-Caleb Griffith[4] ; 2. 91-Cale Thomas[8] ; 3. 2+-Brian Smith[3] ; 4. 46AU-Stuart Williams[1] ; 5. 4-Cap Henry[10] ; 6. 3J-Trey Jacobs[5] ; 7. 8J-Jess Stiger[7] ; 8. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[2] ; 9. 7-Dylan Kingan[9] ; 10. 40I-Mark Imler[6] ; 11. 96AU-Bruce White[11] ; 12. 70-Henry Malcuit[12]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 5-Byron Reed[6] ; 2. 49X-Tim Shaffer[11] ; 3. 5T-Travis Philo[3] ; 4. 16-DJ Foos[5] ; 5. 3C-Cale Conley[14] ; 6. 1-Nate Dussel[4] ; 7. 25M-Chris Andrews[10] ; 8. 8M-TJ Michael[2] ; 9. 35-Stuart Brubaker[8] ; 10. 2+-Brian Smith[19] ; 11. 45L-Brian Lay[1] ; 12. 91-Cale Thomas[18] ; 13. 46AU-Stuart Williams[20] ; 14. 33W-Caleb Griffith[17] ; 15. 71-Aryton Olsen[13] ; 16. 11N-Buddy Kofoid[7] ; 17. 22B-Ryan Broughton[15] ; 18. 2-Ricky Peterson[9] ; 19. 2AU-Andrew Scheuerele[16] ; 20. 23-Hunter Schuerenberg[12]

Hard Charger: 49x-Tim Shaffer +9

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

Heat 1 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 7-Shawn Valenti[3] ; 2. 7M-Brandon Moore[5] ; 3. 25-Jason Keckler[2] ; 4. 26-Jamie Miller[7] ; 5. 1W-Paul Weaver[9] ; 6. 19R-Steve Rando[4] ; 7. 28-Tad Peck[1] ; 8. 5-Kody Brewer[6] ; 9. 22-Justin Lusk[8]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 97-Kyle Peters[1] ; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[2] ; 3. 77I-John Ivy[6] ; 4. 4*-Tyler Street[5] ; 5. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[4] ; 6. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[3] ; 7. X15-Kasey Ziebold[7] ; 8. 1H-Zeth Sabo[8]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. X-Mike Keegan[1] ; 2. 25R-Mitch Harble[2] ; 3. 12-Kyle Capodice[4] ; 4. 8-Bobby Clark[8] ; 5. 3V-Chris Verda[6] ; 6. 11G-Luke Griffith[5] ; 7. 3X-Brandon Riehl[7] ; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[3]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 19R-Steve Rando[1] ; 2. 11G-Luke Griffith[3] ; 3. 28-Tad Peck[4] ; 4. 3X-Brandon Riehl[6] ; 5. 5-Kody Brewer[7] ; 6. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5] ; 7. 75-Jerry Dahms[9] ; 8. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[2] ; 9. 1H-Zeth Sabo[8] ; 10. 22-Justin Lusk[10]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 2. 8-Bobby Clark[1] ; 3. 36-Seth Schneider[7] ; 4. 12-Kyle Capodice[3] ; 5. 25R-Mitch Harble[8] ; 6. X-Mike Keegan[2] ; 7. 25-Jason Keckler[6] ; 8. 1W-Paul Weaver[13] ; 9. 97-Kyle Peters[5] ; 10. 7-Shawn Valenti[10] ; 11. 7M-Brandon Moore[9] ; 12. 77I-John Ivy[11] ; 13. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[14] ; 14. 11G-Luke Griffith[17] ; 15. 19R-Steve Rando[16] ; 16. 4*-Tyler Street[12] ; 17. 3V-Chris Verda[15] ; 18. 3X-Brandon Riehl[19] ; 19. 5-Kody Brewer[20] ; 20. 28-Tad Peck[18]

Hard Charger: 1W-Paul Weaver +5

Dirt Trucks –

Heat 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[6] ; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[3] ; 3. 1X-Brad Keckler[5] ; 4. 83-Noah Wagner[2] ; 5. 7X-Dana Frey[4] ; 6. 17X-Dustin Keegan[7] ; 7. 04-Jeff Hites[8] ; 8. 25-Bryce Black[1]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 1-John Brooks[3] ; 2. 33W-Jeff Ward[2] ; 3. P51-Paul Brown Jr[1] ; 4. 0-Andy Keegan[7] ; 5. 26-Kyle Lagrou[4] ; 6. 75-Adam Dible[6] ; 7. 65R-Jeremy Ernsberger[5]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps)

1. 8KB-Kent Brewer[7] ; 2. 16-Jim Halcomb[5] ; 3. 37-Eric Devanna[3] ; 4. 33A-Brian Arnold[6] ; 5. 67-Ben Clapp[4] ; 6. 11-Austin Gibson[2] ; 7. 8W-Austin White[1]

A-Main 1 – (15 Laps)

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4] ; 2. 1X-Brad Keckler[11] ; 3. 33W-Jeff Ward[7] ; 4. 33A-Brian Arnold[3] ; 5. 37-Eric Devanna[6] ; 6. 67-Ben Clapp[15] ; 7. 1-John Brooks[12] ; 8. 17X-Dustin Keegan[16] ; 9. 83-Noah Wagner[5] ; 10. 26-Kyle Lagrou[14] ; 11. 04-Jeff Hites[19] ; 12. 11-Austin Gibson[18] ; 13. 25-Bryce Black[22] ; 14. 8KB-Kent Brewer[8] ; 15. P51-Paul Brown Jr[2] ; 16. 7X-Dana Frey[13] ; 17. 65R-Jeremy Ernsberger[20] ; 18. 8W-Austin White[21] ; 19. 16-Jim Halcomb[10] ; 20. 75-Adam Dible[17] ; 21. 0-Andy Keegan[1] ; 22. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[9]