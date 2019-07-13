Sean McClelland Is The Man In ASCS Sooner/NCRA Showdown At Creek County Speedway

By Bryan Hulbert

SAPULPA, Okla. (July 12, 2019) For the second time in 2019 at Creek County Speedway, the D&E Supply No. 22 of Sean McClelland was the cream of the crop with the two-time champion of the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products padding his point’s lead this past Friday night.

Marking another win to the ASCS Sooner Region in Friday’s showdown with NCRA, the triumph is Sean McClelland’s 19th overall victory with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, putting him one win away from tying Kevin Ramey for the most wins with the series.

Chasing Zach Chappell to start the Pizza Express of Oklahoma A-Feature, McClelland battled with Alex Sewell for the third spot as Kyle Clark gave chase in the runner-up position. Racing for the lead on an early restart, Kyle Clark railed the cushion of the quarter-mile as Chappell maneuvered the hub with the No. 50z able to keep pace.

Watching from the third spot, McClelland made his move to the runner-up spot on Lap 7. Quickly around the bottom groove the following lap, McClelland saw his chance as Zach Chappell adjusted his line up the track; leaving the door open for Sean McClelland to race to the lead off the fourth turn.

A caution just after taking over the lead, Sean pulled away from the race for second with Clark taking the position after Chappell made contact with the wall. Allowing Alex Sewell the run to third, the No. 8 chased Kyle Clark for several laps before taking second on Lap 18. Trailing Sean McClelland by a straightaway, the crafty veteran began moving around the track as traffic came into the mix.

Caution on Lap 19 for Casey Wills, the restart pitted Kyle Clark against Alex Sewell with Clark again going top shelf several times, but with no success as Sean McClelland pulled away.

Catching lapped traffic with two laps to run, the caution flew as the field was set to see the white flag displayed. Able to fend off Alex Sewell on the restart, Sean McClelland grabbed the win by 0.836 seconds. Alex Sewell finished second with Zach Chappell rebounding to third. Layne Himebaugh was fourth with Kyle Bellm racing out of the B-Feature to fifth.

Kyle Clark slipped to sixth in the closing laps with J.D. Johnson in seventh, after starting 13th. Joe Wood, Jr. eighth was followed by Noah Harris from 17th. Tanner Berryhill completed the top ten.

The ASCS Sooner/NCRA Showdown moves across state lines on Saturday, July 13 as both series go head-to-head at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Sooner vs. NCRA

Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.)

Friday, July 12, 2019

Car Count: 25

Schure Built Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 50Z-Zach Chappell, [4]; 2. 26M-Fred Mattox, [1]; 3. 8-Alex Sewell, [6]; 4. 03-Joe Wood Jr, [9]; 5. 94L-Layne Himebaugh, [8]; 6. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [7]; 7. 20G-Jake Greider, [3]; 8. 11-Avery Goodman, [2]; 9. 91-Jeff Stasa, [5]

Lightning Wings & Powder Coating Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Sean McClelland, [4]; 2. 15D-Andrew Deal, [3]; 3. 44-Jared Sewell, [2]; 4. 11G-Mike Goodman, [5]; 5. 15-Jase Randolph, [6]; 6. 7F-Noah Harris, [7]; 7. 51B-Bailey Felkins, [1]; 8. 55B-Brandon Anderson, [8]

Smith Titanium Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 9$-Kyle Clark, [4]; 2. 23X-Grady Chandler, [1]; 3. 31-Casey Wills, [5]; 4. 47-Tanner Berryhill, [3]; 5. 98-J.D. Johnson, [7]; 6. 31M-Eric Matthews, [6]; 7. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [2]; 8. 90-Lance Norick, [8]

Hoosier Tire B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [2]; 2. 15-Jase Randolph, [1]; 3. 7F-Noah Harris, [3]; 4. 11-Avery Goodman, [10]; 5. 31M-Eric Matthews, [4]; 6. 20G-Jake Greider, [5]; 7. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [8]; 8. 91-Jeff Stasa, [11]; 9. 51B-Bailey Felkins, [9]; 10. 90-Lance Norick, [7]; 11. 55B-Brandon Anderson, [6]

Pizza Express of Oklahoma A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 22-Sean McClelland, [3]; 2. 8-Alex Sewell, [2]; 3. 50Z-Zach Chappell, [1]; 4. 94L-Layne Himebaugh, [10]; 5. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [15]; 6. 9$-Kyle Clark, [4]; 7. 98-J.D. Johnson, [13]; 8. 03-Joe Wood Jr, [8]; 9. 7F-Noah Harris, [17]; 10. 47-Tanner Berryhill, [14]; 11. 23X-Grady Chandler, [9]; 12. 31M-Eric Matthews, [19]; 13. 44-Jared Sewell, [11]; 14. 31-Casey Wills, [5]; 15. 15D-Andrew Deal, [6]; 16. 26M-Fred Mattox, [7]; 17. 11G-Mike Goodman, [12]; 18. 15-Jase Randolph, [16]; 19. 20G-Jake Greider, [20]; 20. 11-Avery Goodman, [18]