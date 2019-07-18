CRSA Set For Crucial Double Header Weekend

By Toby Lagrange

Sodus, NY (7/18/19) – The Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series will be back in action this weekend with a pair of high-profile events. The series was last in action last Friday night at the Afton Motorsports Park with Jeff Trombley taking the win.

The double header weekend kicks off with the fifth round of the overall series on Saturday July 20th at the Land of Legends Raceway. The Land of Legends event will be presented by Maquire Family of Dealerships and pay $750 to win. It will also be the second round of the five round CRSA/Land of Legends Raceway Five Star Series.

After one event in the special mini-series, opening event winner Jeff Trombley holds the points lead over Justin Mills, Jason Whipple, Erik Karlsen and Johnny Kolosek. This was also how they finished in the season opener back on May 18th.

The finale of the weekend will be the only trip of the season to the Thunder Mountain Speedway located in Center Lisle, New York about an hour south of Syracuse. The $750 to win event will be presented by Country Service Center of Circleville, New York.

In 2018, the season finale was held at Thunder Mountain with Dalton Herrick picking up the win over Tyler Jashembowski, Trombley, Scott Goodrich and Emily VanInwegen.

Heading into the first of back to back double header weekends, Trombley continues to hold the overall points lead. The two-time series champion is followed by Alysha Bay (-34), Darryl Ruggles (-41), Justin Mills (-43) and Johnny Kolosek (-53).

