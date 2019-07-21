Chris Windom Victorious at Kokomo ISW Event

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 20, 2019 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana – 32nd NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING GROUP ONE: 1. C.J. Leary, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-13.001; 2. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-13.008; 3. Josh Hodges, 74x, Hodges-13.176; 4. Chris Windom, 5G, Goacher-13.177; 5. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-13.191; 6. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 19, Hayward/Thomas-13.196; 7. Thomas Meseraull, 47, Eades-13.233; 8. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall/Newman-13.256; 9. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-13.316; 10. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-13.342; 11. Dakota Jackson, 17, On The Gass-13.350; 12. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-13.464; 13. Mitchell Davis, 56, Davis-13.489; 14. Dave Darland, 42, Cheney-13.537; 15. Max Adams, 5m, Adams-13.596; 16. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-13.634; 17. Brandon Long, 02, Long-13.736; 18. Matt McCarthy, 28m, McCarthy-13.749; 19. Dickie Gaines, 44, Soudrette-13.749; 20. Andrew Prather, 16K, Knight-13.806.

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING GROUP TWO: 1. Carson Short, 21, RCM-13.041; 2. Jason McDougal, 71p, Daigh/Phillips-13.145; 3. Koby Barksdale, 22, Barksdale-13.195; 4. Scotty Weir, 4p, Pedersen-13.241; 5. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-13.282; 6. Shane Cottle, 2E, Epperson-13.297; 7. Shane Cockrum, 24p, JP-13.309; 8. Clinton Boyles, 57, Hazen-13.348; 9. Anthony D’Alessio, 01, D’Alessio-13.399; 10. Corey Smith, 66s, CS-13.421; 11. Matt Goodnight, 39, Goodnight-13.463; 12. Joe Stornetta, 04, Burton-13.487; 13. Jarett Andretti, 18, Andretti-13.518; 14. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-13.578; 15. Garrett Aitken, 32A, Aitken-13.661; 16. Brian VanMeveren, 24, VanMeveren-13.723; 17. Matt Moore, 9, Moore-13.844; 18. T.J. Artz, 57x, Artz-13.934; 19. Dustin Christie, 75, Christie-16.373; 20. Terry Richards, 18m, Richards-NT.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Thomas Meseraull, 2. Brody Roa, 3. C.J. Leary, 4. Brady Bacon, 5. Josh Hodges, 6. Dakota Jackson, 7. Max Adams, 8. Mitchell Davis, 9. Matt McCarthy, 10. Brandon Long. 2:11.40

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Justin Grant, 2. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 3. Chris Windom, 4. Tyler Courtney, 5. Chase Stockon, 6. Dave Darland, 7. Isaac Chapple, 8. Andrew Prather, 9. Dickie Gaines, 10. Matt Westfall. NT

AUTOMETER THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Anthony D’Alessio, 2. Kyle Cummins, 3. Carson Short, 4. Jarett Andretti, 5. Shane Cockrum, 6. Garrett Aitken, 7. Matt Goodnight, 8. Koby Barksdale, 9. Dustin Christie, 10. Matt Moore. 2:13.56

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Shane Cottle, 2. Scotty Weir, 3. Jason McDougal, 4. Brandon Mattox, 5. Joe Stornetta, 6. Brian VanMeveren, 7. Corey Smith, 8. Terry Richards, 9. T.J. Artz, 10. Clinton Boyles. NT

SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Chase Stockon, 2. Josh Hodges, 3. Koby Barksdale, 4. Shane Cockrum, 5. Dave Darland, 6. Dakota Jackson, 7. Max Adams, 8. Corey Smith, 9. Joe Stornetta, 10. Mitchell Davis, 11. Isaac Chapple, 12. Garrett Aitken, 13. Brian VanMeveren, 14. Andrew Prather, 15. Dustin Christie, 16. Terry Richards, 17. Brandon Long, 18. Matt McCarthy, 19. Matt Goodnight, 20. T.J. Artz. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (3), 2. Brady Bacon (1), 3. C.J. Leary (6), 4. Kyle Cummins (10), 5. Scotty Weir (2), 6. Carson Short (5), 7. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (11), 8. Justin Grant (18), 9. Tyler Courtney (15), 10. Chase Stockon (7), 11. Jason McDougal (4), 12. Jarett Andretti (20), 13. Shane Cottle (12), 14. Brody Roa (16), 15. Shane Cockrum (14), 16. Koby Barksdale (9), 17. Dave Darland (21), 18. Brandon Mattox (22), 19. Brian VanMeveren (24), 20. Anthony D’Alessio (17), 21. Thomas Meseraull (13), 22. Isaac Chapple (23), 23. Dakota Jackson (19), 24. Josh Hodges (8). NT

**Matt Westfall flipped during heat 2. Clinton Boyles flipped during heat 4. Dakota Jackson flipped on lap 5 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-19 Scotty Weir, Laps 20-30 Chris Windom.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS/B & W AUTO MART HARD CHARGER: Justin Grant (18th to 8th)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Shane Cottle

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS FIRST NON-TRANSFER: Max Adams

ROGER & BARB TAPY 13TH FASTEST QUALIFIER: Kyle Cummins

PROSOURCE HARD WORK AWARD: Brandon Mattox

AMERICAN RACING MINISTRIES REDEMPTION HOOSIER TIRE: Dakota Jackson

NEW USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-C.J. Leary-1,178, 2-Chris Windom-1,087, 3-Tyler Courtney-1,061, 4-Brady Bacon-1,059, 5-Chase Stockon-1,032, 6-Kevin Thomas, Jr.-1,027, 7-Justin Grant-957, 8-Jason McDougal-898, 9-Carson Short-883, 10-Isaac Chapple-695.

NEW NOS ENERGY DRINK INDIANA SPRINT WEEK POINTS: 1-C.J. Leary-223, 2-Brady Bacon-214, 3-Chris Windom-213, 4-Jason McDougal-181, 5-Justin Grant-180, 6-Kyle Cummins-176, 7-Kevin Thomas, Jr.-174, 8-Tyler Courtney-163, 9-Chase Stockon-153, 10-Carson Short-147.

NEW PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Shane Cottle-17, 2-Justin Grant-16, 3-Kyle Cummins-12, 4-Jarett Andretti-12, 5-Tyler Courtney-11, 6-Brent Beauchamp-11, 7-Max Adams-9, 8-C.J. Leary-8, 9-Chris Windom-8, 10-Matt Westfall-8.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 21, 2019 – Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana – 32nd NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week