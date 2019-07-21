Dale Howard Tops ASCS Mid-South At The Ditch

Bryan Hulbert

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (July 20, 2019) Making his return to Victory Lane with the Stealth Recovery ASCS Mid-South Region for the first time since 2006, Mississippi’s Dale Howard wheeled his No. 47 machine to the front of the field Saturday night at the legendary Riverside International Speedway.

Taking the green from the right of the front row, the Mach1 Chassis No. 47 took over the point on Lap 14 with race leader, Zach Pringle, bicycled his No. 8z hard. The misque forced Pringle to retire to the Pits. From there, Dale Howard led the remainder of the A-Feature with Ernie Ainsworth in second while Brad Bowden made up a couple positions for third.

In action in the No. 94, Jeff Swindell crossed fourth with Marshall Skinner completing the top five.

Tim Crawley from 11th came up to sixth with Friday’s winner, Derek Hagar in seventh. Joseph Miller, was eighth with Joe B. Miller moving from 13th to ninth. Making a run from 18th, Brandon Hanks competed the top ten.

The Stealth Recovery ASCS Mid-South Region races again on Saturday, July 27 at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark.

Race Results:

ASCS Mid-South Region

Riverside International Speedway (West Memphis, Ark.)

Saturday, July 20, 2019

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 8Z-Zach Pringle, [1]; 2. 26-Marshall Skinner, [4]; 3. 21B-Brandon Hinkle, [3]; 4. 94-Jeff Swindell, [7]; 5. 51-Joe B. Miller, [6]; 6. 84-Brandon Hanks, [2]; 7. 21K-Kevin Hinkle, [5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 47-Dale Howard, [2]; 2. 2-Joseph Miller, [3]; 3. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [6]; 4. 1X-Tim Crawley, [5]; 5. 44-Ronny Howard, [1]; 6. 92-Cody Hays, [4]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 39-Brad Bowden, [1]; 2. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [2]; 3. 99-Blake Jenkins, [3]; 4. 32X-Robert Richardson, [4]; 5. 95-Asa Swindell, [6]; 6. 13-Chase Howard, [5]

A Feature: 1. 47-Dale Howard, [2]; 2. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [3]; 3. 39-Brad Bowden, [5]; 4. 94-Jeff Swindell, [6]; 5. 26-Marshall Skinner, [4]; 6. 1X-Tim Crawley, [11]; 7. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [8]; 8. 2-Joseph Miller, [7]; 9. 51-Joe B. Miller, [13]; 10. 84-Brandon Hanks, [18]; 11. 44-Ronny Howard, [15]; 12. 92-Cody Hays, [17]; 13. 21K-Kevin Hinkle, [19]; 14. 99-Blake Jenkins, [10]; 15. 21B-Brandon Hinkle, [9]; 16. 8Z-Zach Pringle, [1]; 17. 32X-Robert Richardson, [12]; 18. 95-Asa Swindell, [14]; (DNS) 13-Chase Howard,