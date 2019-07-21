Justin Grant Wins ISW Round #4 at Lawrenceburg

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 21, 2019 – Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana – 32nd NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. C.J. Leary, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-14.112; 2. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-14.150; 3. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-14.161; 4. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 19, Hayward/Thomas-14.253; 5. Carson Short, 21, RCM-14.258; 6. Max Adams, 5m, Adams-14.274; 7. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-14.280; 8. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-14.327; 9. Jason McDougal, 71p, Daigh/Phillips-14.344; 10. Anthony D’Alessio, 01, D’Alessio-14.351; 11. Chris Windom, 5G, Goacher-14.356; 12. Brian VanMeveren, 24, VanMeveren-14.426; 13. Josh Hodges, 74x, Hodges-14.467; 14. Jarett Andretti, 18, Andretti-14.514; 15. Scotty Weir, 23s, Simon-14.544; 16. Dickie Gaines, 44, Soudrette-14.570; 17. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall/Newman-14.597; 18. Thomas Meseraull, 00, Whitney-14.604; 19. Joe Liguori, 43JR, Tibbits-14.610; 20. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-14.641; 21. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-14.648; 22. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-14.712; 23. Dustin Christie, 75, Christie-14.720; 24. Dakota Jackson, 3, Jackson-14.772; 25. Dave Darland, 42, Cheney-14.854; 26. Tom Harris, 84, Harris-15.053; 27. Matt Moore, 9, Moore-15.088; 28. Garrett Abrams, 32A, Abrams-15.205; 29. Callie Wolsiffer, 43w, Tibbits-16.071; 30. Terry Richards, 18m, Richards-NT.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Thomas Meseraull, 2. Carson Short, 3. Isaac Chapple, 4. C.J. Leary, 5. Jason McDougal, 6. Jarett Andretti, 7. Tom Harris. 2:28.33

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Dustin Christie, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Scotty Weir, 4. Max Adams, 5. Chase Stockon, 6. Matt Moore, 7. Joe Liguori. 2:27.42

AUTOMETER THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Brody Roa, 2. Justin Grant, 3. Dakota Jackson, 4. Brian VanMeveren, 5. Dickie Gaines, 6. Garrett Abrams, 7. Brady Bacon. 2:28.50

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Tyler Courtney, 2. Dave Darland, 3. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 4. Josh Hodges, 5. Kyle Cummins, 6. Brandon Mattox, 7. Callie Wolsiffer. 2:28.91

SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Brady Bacon, 2. Chase Stockon, 3. Kyle Cummins, 4. Jason McDougal, 5. Jarett Andretti, 6. Dickie Gaines, 7. Tom Harris, 8. Brandon Mattox, 9. Matt Moore, 10. Terry Richards, 11. Garrett Abrams, 12. Callie Wolsiffer, 13. Joe Liguori. 3:00.09

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (2), 2. Chris Windom (1), 3. C.J. Leary (6), 4. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (5), 5. Carson Short (4), 6. Brady Bacon (8), 7. Jason McDougal (10), 8. Chase Stockon (7), 9. Kyle Cummins (9), 10. Tyler Courtney (16), 11. Dave Darland (22), 12. Max Adams (3), 13. Dickie Gaines (15), 14. Dustin Christie (20), 15. Isaac Chapple (19), 16. Dakota Jackson (21), 17. Scotty Weir (14), 18. Josh Hodges (12), 19. Brian VanMeveren (11), 20. Jarett Andretti (13), 21. Brody Roa (18), 22. Thomas Meseraull (17). NT

**Jarett Andretti and Brian VanMeveren flipped on lap 2 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-30 Justin Grant.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS/B & W AUTO MART HARD CHARGER: Dave Darland (22nd to 11th)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Dickie Gaines

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS FIRST NON-TRANSFER: Tom Harris

ROGER & BARB TAPY 13TH FASTEST QUALIFIER: Josh Hodges

PROSOURCE HARD WORK AWARD: Dave Darland

NEW USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-C.J. Leary-1,253, 2-Chris Windom-1,161, 3-Brady Bacon-1,122, 4-Tyler Courtney-1,112, 5-Kevin Thomas, Jr.-1,097, 6-Chase Stockon-1,089, 7-Justin Grant-1,034, 8-Jason McDougal-951, 9-Carson Short-950, 10-Isaac Chapple-734.

NEW NOS ENERGY DRINK INDIANA SPRINT WEEK POINTS: 1-C.J. Leary-298, 2-Chris Windom-287, 3-Brady Bacon-277, 4-Justin Grant-257, 5-Kevin Thomas, Jr.-244, 6-Jason McDougal-234, 7-Kyle Cummins-224, 8-Tyler Courtney-214, 9-Carson Short-214, 10-Chase Stockon-210.

NEW PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-17, 2-Tyler Courtney, 3-Shane Cottle-17, 4-Dave Darland-16, 5-Kyle Cummins-12, 6-Jarett Andretti-12, 7-C.J. Leary-11, 8-Brent Beauchamp-11, 9-Max Adams-9, 10-Chris Windom-8.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 24, 2019 – Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, Indiana – 32nd NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week / Don Smith Classic