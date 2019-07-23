United Rebel Sprint Series Ready for First Two of Eight Events This Weekend!

By David Smith Jr.

Oberlin, Kansas – July 21, 2019 – The busy portion of the year for the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing begins this coming weekend as two of the six races in eight days takes place in western Kansas.

In conjunction with the county fair, Solomon County Raceway in Beloit will host the first and only series appearance of the season on Saturday night, July 27. This event will pay $700 to-win and will be the thirteenth event on the 2019 race season. Gates open at 5:00 PM with hot laps at 6:30 PM and racing slated for a 7:00 PM start time.

Then on Sunday night, the tour will head to the Rush County Raceway in LaCrosse for their sole appearance on the season. This $700 to-win event will see gates open at 5:00 PM, hot laps at 6:30 PM and racing at 7:00 PM.

Jake Bubak from Golden, Colorado leads the tour in victories with five while Luke Cranston has two victories thus far this season. Jake Martens, Jason Martin, Todd Plemons, Tanner Conn and Jeremy Huish all have one victory each.

Despite being shut out of victory lane, two-time and defending tour champion Blurton from Quinter currently holds a sixty-point lead over Arcadia, Oklahoma driver Ty Williams. Huish, Tracy Hill and Brian Herbert round out top five in the point standings. Third-generation driver Kyler Johnson, in his first season racing sprint cars, Dalton Webb, Aaron Ploussard, Steven Richardson and Martens round out the top ten.

After this weekends double-header, three races in four days await “the Rebels.” It begins on Wednesday night (July 31) atop the Thayer County Fairgrounds in Deslher, Nebraska before an open practice night for the second annual Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals on Thursday night (August 1). The famed Belleville High Banks will be hosting heats and feature events on both Friday and Saturday night with $7000 going to Saturday night’s champions feature finale.

Schedule, current point standings series 305-ci rules and more can be found on the official URSS website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com while daily updates can be found on their official facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series – URSS.

Questions and inquires can be answered by calling series president Rick Salem (785) 475-7010.