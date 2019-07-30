IRA SPRINTS BILL KLEIN TRIBUTE/FOUNDERS NIGHT AUGUST 3

(Wilmot, Wis., Saturday, July 27,2019)–The original home of the Interstate Racing Association(IRA) Wilmot Raceway will host a doubleheader event Saturday, August 3.

The Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprints, which began 52 years ago at Wilmot, will be featured in the Bill Klein Tribute. The winner will have their name added to the IRA Founders Trophy recognizing the three men who originated the organization, Ray Toft, Whitey Harris and the late Junior Dodd. The trophy, sponsored by the Southeastern Wisconsin Racing Hall of Fame, is displayed throughout the year at the museum in Hartford.

Previous winners include Dale Blaney, Bill Balog and Jake Blackhurst.

Bill Klein, who passed away earlier this year, was the original president of the IRA.

In addition to the winged sprint cars, the AutoMeter Wisconsin WingLess Sprints, the IRA Lightning Sprints and the Modifieds are on the program.

Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with on track activity at 6:00 p.m. and racing to follow. Grandstand admission is $20.00 for ages 12 and over, $5.00 ages 7-11, with ages 6 and under admitted free.

On Sunday, August 4 the Kenny Wallace Driving Experience school comes to Wilmot Raceway. For additional information check the Wilmot Raceway web site wilmotraceway.com.