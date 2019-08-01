A-Verdi Storage Containers Patriot Sprint Tour Visits Outlaw Speedway for 50th time in Tour History

By Paul Harkenrider

(Dundee, NY) For the last 17 years, the Patriot Sprint Tour has visited 38 different facilities in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Ontario and Quebec, Canada. No track has held more Patriot Sprint Tour sanctioned races than Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, NY.

Friday’s race will be the 50th event at the historic Yates County Facility in conjunction with NASCAR racing at nearby Watkins Glen International. It was announced earlier in the week by Outlaw Speedway PR that nationally recognized driver, Kurt Busch will be in attendance signing autographs and greeting the fans prior to the 7:30 start time.

This will be the 11th chapter of the 2019 season for the Patriot Sprint Tour and it has been led by Wantage New Jersey’s, Davie Franek. Franek has four wins on the tour and has not finished worse than 10th all season in all 11 PST starts. Joe Trenca has maintained consistency and rides second in points. Jordan Thomas has been on the podium on several different occasions in the month of July and will be looking for his first win come Friday night. Jared Zimbardi came off a win at Brockville Ontario Speedway and will continue his momentum at Outlaw Speedway this weekend.

Friday’s race will be a special night for the Patriot Sprint Tour organization as it will be the 50th point paying event in program history. The track has seen 22 different drivers grace Outlaw Speedway victory lane. No driver has been as successful as Jared Zimbardi as he has won on eight different occasions.

Zimbardi will also be looking to become the second driver in program history to etch himself into the 40 career wins mark this weekend as well. Chuck Hebing is still atop the all time wins list total with 52 career wins.

The Patriots were just at Outlaw Speedway for the Outlaw Summer Nationals which was won by Dylan Westbrook as he was able to hold off Paulie Colagiovanni and Jordan Thomas. This Friday’s race will go towards the 2019 PST Season Championship and will be a final tune up for the fourth annual Outlaw Summer Nationals which is on September 21 and it pays $5,000 to win.

Fans as always should visit www.patriotsprinttour.com and follow Patriot Sprint Tour on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

2019 Patriot Sprint Tour Point Standings: 1) 28f-Davie Franek (1206) 2) 98-Joe Trenca (1160) 3) 79-Jordan Thomas (1154) 4) 35-Jared Zimbardi (1132) 5) 67-Pete Richardson (916) 6) 16l-Roger Levesque (862) 7) 17z-Josh Azzi (706) 8) 47-Kyle Drum (666) 9) 22-Jonathan Preston (649) 10) 121-Steve Glover (642)