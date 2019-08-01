USCS Sprints at Carolina Speedway on Friday, August 2nd postponed due to weather

From Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA, August 1, 2019 – The United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters event at Carolina Speedway in Gastonia, NC scheduled for Friday, August 2nd has been cancelled and postponed due to a forecast of lots of rain on Friday and especially on Friday night. This event was already the make-up date for the rained out July 19th event. Soooo… HOLD on to your arm bands from the July 19th rainout…they will be honored when USCS returns to Carolina Speedway on Friday, September 13th for that next scheduled event, the USCS North vs. South Shootout.

Sorry for any inconvenience this causes anyone, but, the track management and USCS thought it best to head off another rainout in advance.

This does not effect the Saturday, August 3rd Dixie Sprint Car Nationals/11th Annual Randy Helton Memorial Race at Dixie Speedway where the weather looks much more promising.

For USCS schedule and rules info, please visit www.uscsracing.com or call 770-865-6097