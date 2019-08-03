Trenca Scores First Career Patriot Sprint Tour Victory at Dundee

Patriot Sprint Tour
Outlaw Speedway
Dundee, N.Y.
Friday August 2, 2019
Heat Race #1:
1. 99k-Dan Kuhn
2. 47-Kyle Drum
3. 48jr-Darryl Ruggles
4. 16L-Roger Levesque
5. 121-Steve Glover
6. 74-Eric Kurtz
DNS. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni
Heat Race #2:
1. 22-Jonathan Preston
2. 28f-Davie Franek
3. 22r-Mike Koehler
4. 35-Jared Zimbardi
5. 17z-Josh Azzi
6. 20k-Edward Kelley
7. 48A-Alysha Bay
Heat Race #3:
1. 98-Joe Trenca
2. 79-Jordan Thomas
3. 99-John Trenca Jr.
4. 56-Billy VanInwegen
5. 67-Pete Richardson
6. 9-Kevin Carlson
Dash:
1. 99-John Trenca Jr.
2. 35-Jared Zimbardi
3. 56-Billy VanInwegen
4. 67-Pete Richardson
5. 121-Steve Glover
6. 16L-Roger Levesque
A-Main:
1. 98-Joe Trenca
2. 79-Jordan Thomas
3. 22-Jonathan Preston
4. 35-Jared Zimbardi
5. 47-Kyle Drum
6. 67-Pete Richardson
7. 48j-Darryl Ruggles
8. 28f-Davie Franek
9. 22r-Mike Koehler
10. 99-John Trenca Jr.
11. 17z-Josh Azzi
12. 48A-Alysha Bay
13. 121-Steve Glover
14. 99k-Dan Kuhn
15. 9-Kevin Carlson
16. 74-Eric Kurtz
17. 56-Billy VanInwegen
18. 20k-Edward Kelley
19. 16L-Roger Levesque