ALL STAR SPRINTS RETURN TO THE HILL THURSDAY, AUGUST 22

By Robert Miller

Bechtelsville, PA (August 5, 2019) – The Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions return to Grandview Speedway on Thursday, August 22 as part of the 30th Anniversary of the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series.

At this event a commemorative ‘Hodnett Cup’ trophy will unveiled honoring 410 Sprint Car racing legend Greg Hodnett.

“Sherry Hodnett has generously offered us a trophy that Greg won in 2018,” Co-Promoter Bob Miller explained. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to salute Greg – he was a cornerstone of our 410 Sprint Car events, and we miss him in our pit area.”

The Hodnett Cup was fabricated from one of Greg’s many trophies, a base was added where names of future event winners will be engraved. As a perpetual trophy, it will be available on race day for Victory Lane celebration, the winner’s name will be added along with the event date, and the trophy will be on display year-round at the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing at the Latimore Valley Fairgounds.

Levan Machine and Truck Equipment present Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions for the nationally touring series’ fourth consecutive appearance at the Bechtelsville, PA oval. 410 Sprint Car drivers will compete in a 35 lap A-Main offering $5,000 to the winner, with $1,000 reserved for the tenth-place finisher and $500 to start the main event.

Defending race winner, Aaron Reutzel currently leads the All Star Sprint Car point standings having collected six wins this season.

Alongside the 410 Sprint Cars, will be the NASCAR 358 Modifieds – Grandview Speedway’s premier Saturday Night racing division. Modified competitors are racing 30 laps with a $3,000 jackpot awaiting the winner. This event is part of the season-long NASCAR point standings.

Tickets for Thursday, August 22 are $30 for adults, $10 for children age 6 to 11, and free for kids under 6. Pit admission is $35 and no license is required. Advanced ticket holder can access the general admission seating at 4:30 PM, thirty minutes before tickets go on sale.

Advanced tickets are available by calling 443-513-4456. Guests can reserve tickets and pay for them the night of the event. Please leave a message with your name, and the number of tickets you are requesting.

Grandstand gates open at 5:00 PM, with racing starting at 7:30 PM.

Greg Hodnett collected nine Thunder on the Hill Racing Series wins at the Grandview Speedway – sitting third on the all-time win list. Hodnett tragically lost his life in a racing accident at the BAPS Motor Speedway in September of 2018.

Grandview Speedway Contact Information

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Speedway Phone: 610-754-7688

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Twitter/Instagram: @TOTHRACING

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill