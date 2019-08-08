U-Pull U-Save ‘Family Night’ a Must Attend Event at Oswego Speedway

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (August 7, 2019) – With Oswego Speedway’s regular season winding down, there will be no shortage of special events the next two weeks beginning with Saturday’s fan favorite ‘Family Night’ presented by U-Pull U-Save Auto Parts.

The second annual Family Night will be headlined by Twin 20’s for Pathfinder Bank SBS with each main event awarding full points. The road to the championship also continues for Novelis Supermodifieds while the 350 Supers will be back on the card for the first time since July 20.

Off the race track, there will be plenty of events and activities for children and families including entertainment from ‘Jeff the Magic Man,’ who will spend one hour on ‘strolling’ in the stands, followed by two additional hours of race car themed balloon artistry.

In addition to the balloon animals and strolling magic, face painting will also be offered free of charge in the main grandstands. Jeff the Magic Man will be performing between the hours of 4 and 7pm, and will be present at the driver autograph session held at 5:15 on the front stretch.

At the conclusion of the main events, which will begin with the first Pathfinder Bank Small Block Super Twin followed by the 350 Super feature, the Novelis Supermodified feature, and later the second Small Block Super twin, fireworks will light up the sky in turns three and four.

Grandstand admission for this gigantic program is set at just $20 for GA or $25 for reserved seating. Kids 16 and under will remain FREE for the family friendly event. Seating remains available in climate controlled VIP suites for $75.

Presenting sponsor U-Pull U-Save Auto Parts was established in 2006 to provide an affordable alternative to high priced automotive parts in the Central New York area. Each year, thousands of unwanted vehicles come through their East Syracuse, N.Y. gates for proper recycling.

At twelve acres, U-Pull U-Save’s scrap yards have a revolving inventory of approximately 1500 cars. They empty fluids, remove fuel tanks and parts that can not be resold, aiding to keep the community free of unwanted vehicles while promoting proper recycling practices.

When you need parts for your vehicle, save time and money by searching for used auto parts at U-Pull U-Save Auto Parts. Their self-service auto salvage yard is open seven days a week. For more information, please visit UPullUSaveCNY.com.

Tickets for ‘Family Night’ remain available. To purchase, please phone (315)-342-0646 or email oswegospeedway@gmail.com.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, be sure to visit online at OswegoSpeedway.com. You can also FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway, Instagram @OfficialOswegoSpeedway or LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.