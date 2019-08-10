Gio Scelzi Dominates the B-Main at the Knoxville Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 10, 2019) – Gio Scelzi dominated the B-Main event on Saturday night during the 59th annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores at the Knoxville Raceway. Scelzi held off repeated challenges from Donny Schatz early in the B-Main before pulling away to an over two second advantage.

Scelzi led the opening lap of the B-Main after racing side by side through the first two corners with James McFadden. McFadden found himself under fire from Donny Schatz when the red flag appeared with two laps complete for Terry McCarl tipping over after trying to avoid a spinning Tasker Phillips. Cale Thomas was also involved in the incident. McCarl was unable to make the restart while Thomas was able to make repairs in the work area to rejoin the field.

After the restart Schatz charged to the top of the racetrack to drive around McFadden in turns one and two, drove to the bottom in three and four to take the lead briefly from Scelzi. Scelzi was able to counter though crossing over and take the lead back off turn four.

The second red flag of the B-Main occurred when Spencer Bayston and Josh Baughman flipped between turns one and two. Both drivers exited the car under their own power with Baughman expressing his displeasure with Bayston after both drivers had exited their cars.

Scelzi pulled away from the field after the restart leaving the rest of the field behind. Schatz tried to keep pace but was held up by lapped cars racing for position as Scelzi dove away to the victory. Schatz held on for second with McFadden and Rico Abreu transferring to the A-Main.

59th Annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, IA

Saturday August 10, 2019

B-Main (22 Laps):

1. 71 – Gio Scelzi

2. 15 – Donny Schatz

3. 9 – James McFadden

4. 24 – Rico Abreu

5. 2 – Carson Macedo

6. 13 – Mark Dobmeier

7. 70 – Brock Zearfoss

8. 28 – Scott Bogucki

9. 2KS – Austin McCarl

10. 1A – Jacob Allen

11. 11K – Kraig Kinser

12. 21 – Brian Brown

13. 39 – Sammy Swindell

14. K4 – Chad Kemenah

15. 7TAZ – Tasker Phillips

16. 17BX – Bill Balog

17. 71BC – Tyler Courtney

18. 27 – Carson McCarl

19. 11 – Hunter Schuerenberg

20. 88 – Tanner Thorson

21. 91 – Cale Thomas

22. 17B – Josh Baughman

23. 5H – Spencer Bayston

24. 4 – Terry McCarl

(First four finishers transfer to the A-Main)