Gio Scelzi Dominates the B-Main at the Knoxville Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger
KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 10, 2019) – Gio Scelzi dominated the B-Main event on Saturday night during the 59th annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores at the Knoxville Raceway. Scelzi held off repeated challenges from Donny Schatz early in the B-Main before pulling away to an over two second advantage.
Scelzi led the opening lap of the B-Main after racing side by side through the first two corners with James McFadden. McFadden found himself under fire from Donny Schatz when the red flag appeared with two laps complete for Terry McCarl tipping over after trying to avoid a spinning Tasker Phillips. Cale Thomas was also involved in the incident. McCarl was unable to make the restart while Thomas was able to make repairs in the work area to rejoin the field.
After the restart Schatz charged to the top of the racetrack to drive around McFadden in turns one and two, drove to the bottom in three and four to take the lead briefly from Scelzi. Scelzi was able to counter though crossing over and take the lead back off turn four.
The second red flag of the B-Main occurred when Spencer Bayston and Josh Baughman flipped between turns one and two. Both drivers exited the car under their own power with Baughman expressing his displeasure with Bayston after both drivers had exited their cars.
Scelzi pulled away from the field after the restart leaving the rest of the field behind. Schatz tried to keep pace but was held up by lapped cars racing for position as Scelzi dove away to the victory. Schatz held on for second with McFadden and Rico Abreu transferring to the A-Main.
59th Annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores
World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series
Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville, IA
Saturday August 10, 2019
B-Main (22 Laps):
1. 71 – Gio Scelzi
2. 15 – Donny Schatz
3. 9 – James McFadden
4. 24 – Rico Abreu
5. 2 – Carson Macedo
6. 13 – Mark Dobmeier
7. 70 – Brock Zearfoss
8. 28 – Scott Bogucki
9. 2KS – Austin McCarl
10. 1A – Jacob Allen
11. 11K – Kraig Kinser
12. 21 – Brian Brown
13. 39 – Sammy Swindell
14. K4 – Chad Kemenah
15. 7TAZ – Tasker Phillips
16. 17BX – Bill Balog
17. 71BC – Tyler Courtney
18. 27 – Carson McCarl
19. 11 – Hunter Schuerenberg
20. 88 – Tanner Thorson
21. 91 – Cale Thomas
22. 17B – Josh Baughman
23. 5H – Spencer Bayston
24. 4 – Terry McCarl
(First four finishers transfer to the A-Main)