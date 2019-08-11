ADAMS TAKES FIRST CAREER SELINSGROVE 305 SPRINT CAR WIN

Lebanon’s Devin Adams won the 20-lap PASS/IMCA 305 sprint car feature. Devin Adams led the first lap of the 305 sprint car feature but all eyes were on Garrett Bard who rode the rail to second. Dylan Proctor, Zach Newlin, and Jaremi Hanson followed.

Bard, a relative newcomer to sprint car racing, challenged Adams after a few restarts but Adams was able to horsepower away to maintain the lead. Newlin soon challenged and passed Bard for second.

Jake Waters stopped on the front stretch to bring out a lap 13 caution.

Newlin and Hanson started a battle for second with Hanson taking over on lap 15 as Ken Duke moved forward to the fourth spot.

Hanson, using the high groove, put the Ort Racing 36 sprinter beside Adams but could not get past for the lead.

Adams won by .597 seconds over Hanson, Newlin, Duke, and Bard.

“I knew I was going to have to deal with Duke, sooner or later,” Adams said of the winner of the last two events at the speedway. “Each time the caution came out there was somebody different in second and I kept looking for him.”

305 sprint car heats went to Bard, Adams, and Kenny Heffner.

305 Sprint Cars– 25 Entries

20-Lap A-Main: 1) 99 Devin Adams 2) 36 Jaremi Hanson 3) 11 Zach Newlin 4) 67 Ken Duke 5) 95 Garrett Bard 6) 20 Doug Dobson 7) 17K Kyle Keen 8) 97 Kenny Heffner 9) 23 Nathan Gramley 10) 51 Dave Graber 11) 69 Landon Price 12) 71 Josh Spicer 13) 80 Dave Wickham 14) 79 Ian Cumens 15) 1Kruz Kepner 16) 2 Erin Statler 17) 56 Jake Frye 18) 24 Dan Leaper 19) 911 Mike Wenrick 20) 21M Cassandra Minium 21) 92 Dylan Proctor 22) 10 Jake Waters 23) 88 Fred Arnold 24) 107 Colton Hoover 25) 19B Will Brunson

