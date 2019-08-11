Chauncey Filler Breaks Through With ASCS Frontier At Sweetwater Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

ROCK SPRINGS, Wy. (August 10, 2019) Becoming the 34th driver to lay claim to victory with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region, Utah’s Chauncey Filler finally took home the winner’s check at Sweetwater Speedway on Saturday night.

Racing to the green from the front row, Filler chased third starting, Jeremy McCune, the opening four revolutions before McCune’s night was cut short. Unable to avoid the

spinning No. 56 of Butch Capshaw who spun in front of the No. 0j, Jeremy was tagged by the No. 88 of Travis Reber, who likewise had nowhere to go. Travis was able to continue.

Taking command of the field, Filler had smoothing sailing until the final lap.

Under siege from the Pirate Motorsports No. 77 of Damon McCune, the run from 11th put the Montana shoe all over Filler for the lead in turns one and two. A drag race off the second turn, the pair split rank into the final two turns with McCune taking the hub. Blocked by a slower car, the move left the top wide open with Filler racing to the line 0.368 seconds ahead of McCune.

Posting his best finish of the season, Shad Petersen placed third with Robert DeHaan and Willie Hernandez, Jr. completing the top five. Zac Taylor in sixth had Randy Dolberg in tow with Mindy McCune coming from 14th to eighth. Mike Manwill crossed ninth with Travis Reber coming back to finish tenth.

The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region has one more round of competition to go with the series back at Gallatin Speedway on Friday, September 6.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Frontier Region

Sweetwater Speedway (Rock Springs, Wy.)

Saturday, August 10, 2019

Heat 1: 1. 0J-Jeremy McCune, [1]; 2. 2-Shad Petersen, [3]; 3. 1M-Willie Hernandez Jr, [5]; 4. 65-T.J. Thorne, [2]; 5. 2X-Mike Manwill, [6]; 6. 8-Randy Dolberg, [8]; 7. 5C-Channing Filler, [7]; 8. 56-Butch Capshaw, [4]

Heat 2: 1. 33-Robert DeHaan, [1]; 2. 88-Travis Reber, [2]; 3. 74-Chauncey Filler, [6]; 4. 86-Zac Taylor, [5]; 5. 77-Damon McCune, [3]; 6. 00B-Michael Bingham, [4]; 7. 11-Mindy McCune, [7]

A-Feature: 1. 74-Chauncey Filler, [2]; 2. 77-Damon McCune, [11]; 3. 2-Shad Petersen, [1]; 4. 33-Robert DeHaan, [4]; 5. 1M-Willie Hernandez Jr, [5]; 6. 86-Zac Taylor, [6]; 7. 8-Randy Dolberg, [10]; 8. 11-Mindy McCune, [14]; 9. 2X-Mike Manwill, [7]; 10. 88-Travis Reber, [8]; 11. 65-T.J. Thorne, [9]; 12. 5C-Channing Filler, [13]; 13. 00B-Michael Bingham, [12]; 14. 0J-Jeremy McCune, [3]; 15. 56-Butch Capshaw, [15]