James McFadden Wins 18th Annual Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” Title!

By Bill W

Knoxville, IA, August 10, 2019 – James McFadden of Warrnambool, Victoria, Australia was triumphant in the Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” championship chase. McFadden not only won the Knoxville 360 Nationals, but also qualified for Saturday’s finale in the 410 Nationals, finishing eighth. McFadden earned $2,000 for his title, and was followed by Aaron Reutzel ($1,250) and Cory Eliason ($750).

Knoxville Raceway added prizes to the Beaver Drill and Tool Jesse Hockett Mr. Sprint Car Award this year. After the Tuesday Ultimate Challenge in Oskaloosa, the top four 410 teams within the KCCS point standings (Brian Brown, Austin McCarl, Mason Daniel, Trey Starks) received a free Hoosier Right Rear Tire! The two top 360 KCCS Teams (Ryan Giles, Jon Agan) also received a tire!

Beaver Drill & Tool Company of Kansas City is in their second year as title sponsor of the Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett Mr. Sprint Car Award. The Vielhauer family, well-known in the sprint car racing community are owners of Beaver Drill & Tool Co.

Final 2019 Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” top ten standings…

1. James McFadden, Victoria, Aust., 276 points ($2,000); 2. Aaron Reutzel, Texas, 257 points ($1,250); 3. Cory Eliason California, 234 points ($750); 4. Brian Brown, Missouri, 213 points; 5. Parker Price-Miller, Indiana, 205 points; 6. Gio Scelzi, California, 196 points; 7. Trey Starks, Washington, 195 points; 8. Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma, 193 points; 9. Sam Hafertepe Jr., Texas, 187 points; 10. Thomas Kennedy, Manitoba, Can., 186 points; Joey Saldana, Indiana, 186 points; Brad Sweet, California, 186 points.

History of the Southern Iowa SprintWeek Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” standings…

2018 – 1. Carson Macedo, California, 330 points ($2,000); 2. Gio Scelzi, California, 287 points ($1,250); 3. Terry McCarl, Iowa, 256 points ($750); 4. Tim Kaeding, California, 240 points; 5. Cory Eliason, California, 233 points

2017 – 1. Brian Brown, Missouri, 332 points ($1,500); 2. Greg Hodnett, Pennsylvania, 261 points; 3. Brad Sweet, California, 238 points; 4. Ian Madsen, New South Wales, 236 points; 5. Trey Starks, Washington, 218 points

2016 – 1. Jamie Veal, Victoria, 271 points ($2,500); 2. Ian Madsen, New South Wales, 257 points ($1,000); 3. Danny Lasoski, Missouri, 222 points ($500); 4. Terry McCarl, Iowa 221 points; 5. Kerry Madsen, New South Wales, 217 points.

2015 – 1., Terry McCarl, Iowa, 277 points ($2,500); 2., Danny Lasoski, Missouri, 275 points ($1,000); 3., Brian Brown, Missouri, 259 points ($500); 4., Sammy Swindell, Tennessee, 246 points; 5., Kerry Madsen, New South Wales, 234 points.

2014 – 1., Brian Brown, Missouri, 296 points ($2,500); 2., Mark Dobmeier, North Dakota, 271 points ($1,000); 3., Terry McCarl, Iowa, 257 points ($500); 4., Ian Madsen, New South Wales, Australia, 232 points; 5., Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Texas, 219 points.

2013 – 1., Kevin Swindell, Tennessee, 312 points ($2,500); 2., Brian Brown, Missouri, 288 points ($1,000); 3., Kyle Larson, California, 285 points ($500); 4., Shane Stewart, Oklahoma, 268 points; 5., Jason Johnson, Louisiana, 250 points.

2012 – 1., Kyle Larson, California, 350 points ($2,500); 2., Brian Brown, Missouri, 276 points ($1,000); 3., Tim Kaeding, California, 268 points ($500); 4., Shane Stewart, Oklahoma, 253 points; 5., Tim Shaffer, Pennsylvania, 246 points.

2011 – 1., Sammy Swindell, Tennessee, 321 points ($2,500); 2., Shane Stewart, Oklahoma, 291 points ($1,000); 3., Jason Johnson, Louisiana, 259 points ($500); 4., Daryn Pittman, Oklahoma, 237 points; 5., Tim Shaffer, Pennsylvania, 227 points.

2010 – 1., Sammy Swindell, Tennessee, 276 points ($2,500); 2., Brooke Tatnell, New South Wales, Australia, 229 ($1,000); 3., Jason Johnson, Louisiana, 219 ($500); 4., Bronson Maeschen, Iowa, 215; 5., Brian Brown, Missouri, 207.

2009 – 1., Terry McCarl, Iowa, 276 points ($2,500); 2., Brian Brown, Missouri, 253 ($1,000); 3., Johnny Herrera, New Mexico, 239 ($500); 4., Shane Stewart, Oklahoma, 224; 5., Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma, 213.

2008 – 1., Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma, 314 points ($2,500); 2., Billy Alley, Nebraska, 274 ($1,000); 3., Brooke Tatnell ($500), New South Wales, Australia, 271; 4., Tyler Walker, California, 261; 5., Jason Johnson, Louisiana, 233.

2007 – 1., Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma, 266 points ($2,500); 2., Kaley Gharst, Illinois, 252 ($1,000); 3., Brian Brown, Missouri, 249 ($500); 4., Shane Stewart, Oklahoma, 192; 5., Jonathan Allard, California, 182.

2006 – 1., Jason Johnson, Louisiana, 309 points ($2,500); 2., Billy Alley, Nebraska, 247 ($1,000); 3., Brian Brown, Missouri, 227 ($500); 4., Don Droud, Jr., Nebraska, 201; 5., Gary Wright, Texas, 187.

2005 – 1., Billy Alley, Nebraska, 303 points ($2,500); 2., Kerry Madsen, New South Wales, Australia, 258 ($1,000); 3., Daryn Pittman, Oklahoma, 235; 4., Jesse Hockett, Missouri, 227; 5., Jesse Giannetto, Iowa, 214.

2004 – 1., Shane Stewart, Oklahoma, 217 points ($3,000); 2., Kerry Madsen, New South Wales, Australia, 183; 3., Zach Chappell, Oklahoma, 182; 4., Tim Kaeding, California, 165; 5., Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma, 160.

2003 – 1., Shane Stewart, Oklahoma, 238 points ($2,500); 2., Erin Crocker, Massachusetts, 186; 3., Travis Rilat, Texas, 183; 4., Kerry Madsen, New South Wales, Australia, 177; 5., Terry McCarl, Iowa, 175.

2002 – 1., Ricky Logan, Arkansas, 202 points ($1,500); 2., Jason Johnson, Louisiana, 186; 3., Daryn Pittman, Oklahoma, 171; 4., Brad Furr, California, 170; 5., Kasey Kahne, Washington, 160.

Those seeking information on the two participating tracks of the Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” Award are encouraged to visit their web sites at www.knoxvilleraceway.com and www.oskychallenges.com, respectively.