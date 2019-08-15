Skip’s Fish Fry Presents Oswego Speedway’s $5 Admission Track Championship Event this Saturday, August 17

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (August 15, 2019) – Oswego Speedway will close out its regular season with the annual $5 admission Novelis Supermodified, Pathfinder Bank SBS and 350 Supermodified track championship event presented by Skip’s Fish Fry this Saturday, August 17

Saturday will mark the third season in a row that the Speedway has offered $5 admission on Fan Appreciation Night, a tradition that began with the memorable 2016 edition, when Michael Barnes came from the last row to earn both the win and track championship for Syrell Racing.

This weekend, eight time and defending track champion Otto Sitterly, who already holds the all- time record for most Supermodified titles, will only need to take the green flag to surpass Nolan Swift’s overall record of eight track championships between the Super and A-Modified divisions.

While Sitterly has not been dominant, he has certainly been very consistent, having finished in the top ten for all eleven features contested throughout 2019. Among the top tens were nine top five runs including an incredible seven podium efforts.

Jeff Abold, who has finished podium in back to back races, sits second sixty points back. Behind him, only forty three points separate Dave Gruel, Alison Sload, Brandon Bellinger, Dave Shullick Jr, Keith Shampine, Dave Danzer and Joe Gosek in a very tight race for third through ninth.

Rookies Jack Patrick and Camden Proud, who have gone neck and neck all season long in the duel for rookie of the year, sit fifteenth and sixteenth in points with Proud leading the rookie race by only eleven markers.

In the Pathfinder Bank SBS and 350 Supermodified divisions, Anthony Losurdo has all but locked up both track titles. The defending Small Block Super champion has a fifty point lead over Dave Cliff in the SBS ranks and a forty point lead over Barry Kingsley in the 350 Super.

Losurdo, who on July 5 became the first driver to earn features wins in two different divisions on the same night since Jack Murphy in 1957, has finished in the top five for all but one SBS feature and picked up five wins along the way. The driver of the No. 1 also has a 350 victory.

Barring any significant shake ups in the point standings, should Losurdo take home the track titles in both the Pathfinder Bank SBS and 350 Supermodified divisions, he would be the first driver since Jim Shampine in 1972 to win track championships in more than one division in the same season.

Behind Losurdo in the top five of the Small Block Super standings are Cliff, David LaTulip and Joshua Sokolic. Losurdo, Kingsley, Dalton Doyle, John Burke and Michael Bruce make up positions one through five in the 350 Supermodified contingent.

Saturday’s presenting sponsor and concession vendor Skip’s Fish Fry serves the only authentic New England Fish Fry in the area. Despite opening Skip’s just over one year ago, owner Shawn Cathcart has already earned a reputation for serving some of Oswego County’s best seafood.

At its restaurant location downtown at 42 West Second Street and in Oswego Speedway’s concession area, Skip’s Fish Fry offers its delicious haddock sandwiches, fried shrimp, clams, and classic favorites such as Hofmann Hot Dogs, and ‘speedway style’ french fries.

For more information on Skip's Fish Fry, or to view a menu, please visit Skip's Fish Fry online at SkipsFishFry.com.

Oswego Speedway will open its gates for Saturday’s track championship event at 4:15pm. Hot laps will also take the green at 4:15 with time trials scheduled for 6:00 and heat racing set for 6:45pm.

If you would like to purchase advance sale tickets for the Skip’s Fish Fry Track Championship, including seating in Oswego Speedway’s VIP areas, please phone the track box office at (315)-342-0646 or send an email to oswegospeedway@gmail.com.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, be sure to visit online at OswegoSpeedway.com.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.