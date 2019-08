GAS CITY, In. (August 16, 2019) — Thomas Meseraull picked up another feature victory on Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. The win was Meseraull’s seventh win at Gas City this season. Dustin Smith, Cole Ketcham, Carson Short, and Jarett Andretti rounded out the top five.

Chett Gehrke‬ won the midget car feature over Aaron Leffel and Alex Watson.