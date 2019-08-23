Photo Gallery: Thursday of the 2019 Kokomo Sprint Car Smackdown

Kokomo Speedway, Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, United States Auto Club, USAC National Sprint Car Championship
Shane Cottle (#2E), Dustin Smith (#77), and Dave Darland (#36D) racing three wide at Kokomo Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo)

Related Stories: