34 Raceway and Lake Ozark Speedway Line Labor Day Weekend Lineup

Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (August 25, 2019) Looking at three nights of racing this Labor Day Weekend, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will sets sights on 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa on Friday, August 30 and Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo. on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1.

The series debut at 34 Raceway, the three-eighths-mile oval is the sixth in the state of Iowa to sanction an event with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network. A regular stop for the Iowa based Sprint Invaders, the series will be on hand to take on the American Sprint Car Series, which includes the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps with teams going after a $4,000 top prize.

Friday, August 30 at 34 Raceway opens at 5:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 6:15 P.M. (CT). Admission is $25 for adults with Seniors and Students admitted for $20. Kids 10 and under are free into the grandstands. More information on the track can be found online at http://www.34raceway.com.

Shifting gears to Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo. the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will again team up with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps for the 10th running of the Lake Ozark ASCS 360 Nationals presented by Champion Brands on Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, September 1.

Offing up $3,000 to win for Saturday’s preliminary A-Feature, Sunday sees the winner’s check upped to $5,000. In action earlier this year during the Memorial Day Weekend, the Lone Star State ruled the weekend with Sunnyvale’s Sam Hafertepe, Jr. and El Paso’s John Carney II each garnering wins.

A dozen previous visits since 2004, Hafertepe and Carney became the seventh and eighth different winners at Lake Ozark Speedway in National Tour competition. Shane Stewart pickup up the weekend sweep in the series debut in 2004. Jesse Hockett went back to back a year later with Aaron Berryhill and Jason Johnson winning in 2008. The 2009 visit also went to Johnson with Zach Chappell topping action in 2010. Sammy Swindell grabbed a pair of wins in 2018.

Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, September 1 at Lake Ozark Speedway opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing getting underway at 7:30 P.M. (CT). Saturday’s gate is $20 for adults, $17 for Senior and Military, $5 for youth 7-13, and free for kids six and under. Admission Sunday is $23 for adults, $20 for Senior and Military, $5 for youth 7-13, and free for kids six and under Pit Passes each day are $40. More information on Lake Ozark Speedway is available online at http://www.lakeozarkspeedway.net.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Review:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

What: Labor Day Weekend Triple Shot

Where: 34 Raceway (West Burlington, Iowa) & Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, Mo.)

When: August 30 through September 1

Race Information: 34 Raceway

Date: Friday, August 30, 2019

Grandstands Open: 5:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 P.M.

Hot Laps: 6:15 P.M. (Races to follow)

Muffler: Open Headers

RACEceiver Frequency: 454.000

Track Information: 34 Raceway

Address: 10463 S Prairie Grove Rd. West Burlington, IA 52655

Phone: (319) 752-3434

Website: http://www.34raceway.com/

Email: jessi@34raceway.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/34Raceway

Twitter: https://twitter.com/34Raceway

Payout Information: 34 Raceway

A-Feature: 1. $4,000; 2. $2,000; 3. $1,400; 4. $1,200; 5. $1,100; 6. $1,000; 7. $900; 8. $800; 9. $700; 10. $600; 11. $500; 12. $475; 13. $450; 14. $425; 15. $400; 16. $400; 17. $400; 18. $400; 19. $400; 20. $400; 21. $400; 22. $400; (Non Transfer $150)

Race Information: Lake Ozark Speedway

Date: Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, September 1

Grandstands Open: 5:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:00 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M. (Races to follow)

Muffler: Open Headers

RACEceiver Frequency: 454.000

Track Information: Lake Ozark Speedway

Address: 50 Twiggy Ln. Eldon, MO 65026

Phone: (573) 418-0565

Website: http://www.lakeozarkspeedway.net

Email: debbie@lakeozarkspeedway.net

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lakeozarkspeedway

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LOSspeedway

Payout Information: Lake Ozark Speedway

Saturday A-Feature: 1. $3,000; 2. $1,500; 3. $1,250; 4. $1,100; 5. $1,000 6. $800; 7. $700; 8. $600; 9. $500; 10. $480; 11. $460; 12. $440 13. $420; 14. $400; 15. $400; 16. $400; 17. $400; 18. $400; 19. $400; 20. $400; 21. $400; 22. $400; (Non Transfer $150)

Sunday A-Feature: 1. $5,000; 2. $4,000; 3. $2,000; 4. $1,400; 5. $1,200; 6. $1,100; 7. $1,000; 8. $900; 9. $800; 10. $700; 11. $600; 12. $500; 13. $475; 14. $450; 15. $425; 16. $400; 17. $400; 18. $400; 19. $400; 20. $400; 21. $400; 22. $400; (Non Transfer $150)

2019 National Tour Driver Standings (Top 15): 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 3,102; 2. Blake Hahn 2,971; 3. Scott Bogucki 2,918; 4. John Carney II 2,889; 5. Matt Covington 2,884; 6. Roger Crockett 2,787; 7. Harli White 2,620; 8. Robbie Price 2,582; 9. Jordon Mallett 2,467; 10. Tucker Doughty 2,349; 11. Alex Hill 2,346; 12. Jamie Ball 1,163; 13. Seth Bergman 826; 14. Wayne Johnson 762; 15. Jason Solwold 733;