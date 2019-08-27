$5K to Alexander Memorial Saturday at Sycamore

By Bryan Gapinski

Sycamore, IL August 26—A possible $5,000-plus payoff awaits the winner of this Saturday’s Aug. 31 “Franklin B. Alexander Memorial” Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Series event at Sycamore Speedway.

To be eligible for the $5,000 winner’s share, the driver and car owner must be Badger members and compete in at least five Badger events prior to the event. If the winner fails to meet the bonus requirement, he will receive the standard Badger first place payout. The feature event will pay $250 to start.

Franklin B. Alexander was a long-time well-known race fan attending events at Sycamore, Wilmot and Sante Fe Speedway to name a few tracks. Due to the generosity of the Alexander family which competes in the series, competitors will be racing for the largest posted purse during the 2019 season.

Saturday’s event at Sycamore will also feature Super Late Models, Street Stocks, and Pure Stocks. General admission gates open at: 6 pm, qualifying begins at 6:30 pm with races to follow. Adult ticket price is $12, with all children admitted free. A bubble gum race for children is scheduled during intermission.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early as all Badger drivers will participate in an autograph session at the grandstand entrance starting at 6pm, they will be signing a new commemorative 2019 Badger autograph handout.

Jack Routson winner of two Sycamore Badger features this year enters the event with a 101-point lead over Chase McDermand. Routson’s two other Sycamore finishes have been second and third place. McDermand, a winner at Sycamore last season has two thirds, a sixth, and ninth place finish this season. A total of four events remain this season.

The Badger doubleheader weekend continues the following evening Sunday Night Sept. 1 as the 73rd season of racing at Angell Park Speedway (Sun Prairie, Wis.), concludes with the running of the 4th annual “Conrad Real Estate Kevin Doty Classic”. The feature purse has been increased due to the contribution by Conrad Real Estate. Grandstand gates open at 4:30 pm, with practice beginning at 5:30 pm, racing to follow.

Advance Fastening Supply (AFS) has posted a $1,500 bonus to any driver who wins both Sycamore and Angell Park features. If a sweep fails to occur drivers competing at both events will split up the bonus equally.