Jackson Motorplex Featuring Winged and Non-Wing Sprint Cars During DeKalb/Asgrow 360 Nationals Tripleheader This Weekend

JACKSON, Minn. (Aug. 26, 2019) – One of the biggest winged and non-wing sprint car shows of the season has arrived as Jackson Motorplex hosts the DeKalb/Asgrow 360 Nationals presented by Kuhlman Lake Service & Welding, Inc. and Tweeter Contracting this Friday through Sunday.

DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars along with the National Sprint League Mastell Brothers Touring Series non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc will compete each night.

Friday and Saturday will be complete shows with drivers accumulating points. The top four drivers in points will lock into the dash on Sunday. All other drivers will be lined up in heat races heads up with the heat winners also making the dash.

The nightly sponsors throughout the event are Holiday Inn Fairmont on Friday, Big Country 107.7 on Saturday and Sea Foam Products on Sunday.

Additional money will be added to the winged sprint car program on Saturday as the Paul ‘Too Tall’ Jerousek Memorial will be contested that night. Donations will also be collected for the American Cancer Society.

Six drivers are within 18 points of each other in the Jackson Motorplex 360 sprint car championship standings entering the weekend. Lee Grosz leads Thomas Kennedy by four points with Jack Dover only nine points out of the lead. Trey Starks is 12 points behind Grosz with Matt Juhl and Dusty Zomer tied for fifth and 18 points behind the leader.

Brandon Halverson leads the NSL non-wing sprint cars championship standings by 34 points over Alex Schriever. Johnny Parsons III is 41 points out of the lead and one point ahead of Jake Kouba.

IMCA vintage cars will also be in action on Saturday and Sunday.

The pits open at 3 p.m. with racing scheduled for 7 p.m. each night. The main gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday and at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Adult tickets are $20 on Friday and $25 on Saturday and on Sunday. Students tickets for ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 on Friday and $12 on Saturday and on Sunday. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get in free each night.

Camping is available throughout the weekend. To reserve a spot, call 605-359-4955.

