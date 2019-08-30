Rules, Format, and Purse Finalized for 2019 Canadian Sprint Car Nationals

From Tommy Goudge

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (August 30, 2019) – Ohsweken Speedway officials are pleased to announce finalized rules, format, and purse information for the 15th Annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals weekend presented by Arrow Express, Nitro 54 Variety, Burger Barn, and Bradshaw Bros. on Friday, September 13, and Saturday, September 14. The most notable changes for this year’s CSCN weekend are a switch back to “Alphabet Soup” for Saturday’s format for the first time since 2006, and the previously-announced addition of a third 15 lap A-Main event to Friday’s format.

Following the group time trials and six qualifying heat races which have become a Saturday night tradition on CSCN weekend, drivers this year will be seeded into the A-Main, B-Main, C-Main, or D-Main based on their heat race finish. The top six finishers in the D-Main will transfer to the back of the C-Main, and so on. Drivers will therefore have an opportunity to keep racing as long as they keep advancing through the “Alphabet Soup.” Detailed information is available at www.ohswekenspeedway.ca/cscn-competitors-info

The winner of the 35 lap A-Main on Saturday, September 14 will again win $10,000 USD, while each of the 30 A-Main starters will be guaranteed at least $1,000 USD. Each B-Main starter is guaranteed at least $200 USD and could win as much as $500 USD, while each C-Main starter is guaranteed at least $150 USD, and each D-Main starter is guaranteed at least $100 USD.

Many other cash awards will also available at the 15th Annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals; race teams are asked to visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca/cscn-competitors-info for more information about the purse, format, and rules.