Speed Shift TV VIP Subscription Set for 27 Live Streams in September

AVON, Ind. (Aug. 30, 2019) – September is set up to be a stout month for Speed Shift TV VIP subscribers, who will be able to watch more than two dozen live races from coast to coast.

It begins strong on Sunday – the first day of the month – with a trio of live streams featuring the Vince Osman Season Championship at Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Ind.; the finale of the 360 Nationals at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn.; and an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions event at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio.

The holiday weekend wraps up on Monday with the 8th annual Labor Day Classic at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pa., and another All Star show at Wayne County Speedway.

Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif., hosts the Platinum Cup on Sept. 4-5 before Port Royal Speedway showcases the famed Tuscarora 50 on Sept. 6-7. The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League will also be in action that weekend with races on Sept. 6 at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, Ill., and Sept. 7 at Spoon River Speedway in Canton, Ill.

Sept. 12 will feature Thursday Night Sprint Car Action at Anderson Speedway in Anderson, Ind.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League returns on Sept. 13 at Belle-Clair Speedway in

Belleville, Ill., and Sept. 14 at Macon Speedway in Macon, Ill. The Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions competes on Sept. 13-14 at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio.

Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pa., will host weekly competition on Sept. 14 and Sept. 28 along with the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions on Sept. 21. The series invades Hagerstown Speedway in Hagerstown, Md., on Sept. 22.

Jackson Motorplex features the Open Wheel Nationals and Placerville Speedway in Placerville, Calif., hosts the Posse Challenge both on Sept. 20-21.

Silver Dollar Speedway showcases the 360 Fall Nationals on Sept. 27-28.

Kokomo Speedway wraps up the month with a show on Sept. 29.

VIP subscribers get access to all of these races for a low price. A VIP subscription is only $40 per month and encompasses nearly all live broadcasts as well as all On-Demand content. Most races offer single-day passes as well.

For a list of all upcoming live broadcasts via Speed Shift TV, visit https://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/schedule/ .

