Rain forces new date for Alexander Memorial

From Bryan Gapinski

Sycamore, Ill. Aug. 31—Rain showers have forced cancellation of Saturday Night’s “Franklin B. Alexander Memorial” Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Series event at Sycamore Speedway. The event which pays $5,000 to win has been rescheduled to Saturday Night Sept. 28 at the track, and will now serve as the Badger season finale.

Twenty-four cars were at the track, and about to begin practice, when a surprise rain cloud hit the track, resulting in the postponement.

The Badger Midget weekend continues on Sunday Night Sept. 1 as the 73rd season of racing at Angell Park Speedway (Sun Prairie, Wis.), concludes with the running of the 4th annual “Conrad Real Estate Kevin Doty Classic”. Grandstand gates open at 4:30 pm, with practice beginning at 5:30 pm, racing to follow.

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Jack Routson 1273; 2. Chase McDermand 1172; 3. Zach Boden 1125; 4. Scott Hatton 1062; 5. Ryan Probst 1041; 6. Kevin Olson 991; 7. Jeff Zelinski 815; 8. Mike Stroik 734; 9. Matt Rechek 710; 10. Jordan Mattson 642.