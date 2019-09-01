Randy Hannagan storms to win in USCS/NRA Tennessee State Championship Race at I-75 on Saturday

The Hurricane, Randy Hannagan stormed from his ninth place starting position into the USCS/NRA RockAuto.com Victory Lane in the Weekend of Speed and Tennessee State Championship Race at I-75 Raceway on Saturday night. In the process Hannagan clinched the 2019 NRA Sprint Invaders Championship.

Jared Horstman, Chase Dunham, Tim Allison and Hud Horton completed the top five finishers.

FireAde 2000 A-Main – (30 Laps) 1. 22 H-Randy Hannagan[9] ; 2. 17 H-Jared Horstman[1] ; 3. 66-Chase Dunham[5] ; 4. 11-Tim Allison[4] ; 5. 28 H-Hud Horton[6] ; 6. 1st-Steve Surniak[2] ; 7. 67 M-Hayden Martin[8] ; 8. 10-Terry Gray[10] ; 9. 34-Luke Hall[7] ; 10. 39-Brad Bowden[12] ; 11. 23-Devon Dobie[15] ; 12. 10m-Morgan Turpen[11] ; 13. 17 L-Alex Lyles[22] ; 14. 13-Chase Howard[18] ; 15. 36-Tim Perry[14] ; 16. 07-Johnny Bridges[13] ; 17. 21 M-Adam Cruea[17] ; 18. 17cb-Corey Bailey[19] ; 19. 38-Tony Agin[20] ; 20. 2x-Mike Grigsby[23] ; 21. 28-Jeff Willingham[24] ; 22. 1s-Joey Schmidt[3] ; 23. 33-Joe Larkin[21] ; 24. 49-Shawn Dancer[16]