Chase Johnson Wins Wild Feature at Petaluma

From Lance Jennings

PETALUMA, Ca. (September 2, 2019) — Starting seventh, Chase Johnson (Penngrove, CA) took the lead from “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr. on the 28th lap and claimed the Monday night “California Sprint Week” feature at Petaluma Speedway. Racing the Thomas Family #68 Fire Suppression Engineering / Pitstop USA Maxim, Johnson earned his second career AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car triumph over Colby Johnson, “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, Shawn Arriaga, and Brody Roa.

Arriaga earned the Specialty Fasteners Hard Charger Award with an eighteenth to fourth place run. “The Demon” Damion Gardner claimed the Wilwood Disc Brakes “Lucky 13 Award” with a thirteenth place finish in the main event.

Chase Johnson also posted his second career Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award with a time of 14.471 over the 19-car field.

The night’s 10-lap heat race victories went to “The Magic Man” Mike Martin (Extreme Mufflers First Heat), Brody Roa (Circle Track Performance / Ultra Shield Race Products Second Heat), and Norm Johns (Saldana Racing Products / ButlerBuilt Seats Third Heat).

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will head to the Merced Speedway for the first time in series history on Friday, September 6th, for the fourth round of “California Sprint Week.”

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks All Coast Construction, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Butlerbuilt Professional Seat Systems, Circle Track Performance, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Flowdynamics, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, Specialty Fasteners, surfnsprint.com, Sway-A-Way Racing Technology, Ultra Shield Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

For more information on the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: September 2, 2019 – Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, California – “California Sprint Week Round #3”

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Chase Johnson, 68, Thomas-14.471; 2. Jake Swanson, 34AZ, Grau/Burkhart-14.660; 3. Damion Gardner, 4, Alexander-14.767; 4. Austin Williams, 92, Sertich-14.770; 5. Geoff Ensign, 3F, Finkenbinder-14.806; 6. Colby Johnson, 38, Johnson-14.813; 7. Jason McDougal, 56, Phulps-14.877; 8. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-14.891; 9. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-14.895; 10. Danny Faria Jr., 42, Cheney-14.974; 11. Charles Davis Jr., 50, Davis-15.026; 12. Steve Hix, 57, Hix-15.204; 13. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-15.327; 14. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-15.347; 15. Norm Johns, 32, Johns-15.412; 16. Mike Martin, 16, Martin-15.625; 17. Ricky Brophy, 3, 15.635; 18. Tommy Malcolm, 5X,, Napier-16.503; 19. Shawn Arriaga, 56J, Arriaga-NT.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Martin, 2. McDougal, 3. Williams, 4. Faria, 5. Tafoya, 6. Ch.Johnson. NT.

CIRCLE TRACK PERFORMANCE / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Roa, 2. Swanson, 3. Gansen, 4. Davis, 5. Ensign, 6. Brophy. NT.

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS / BUTLERBUILT SEATS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Johns, 2. Gardner, 3. Hix, 4. McCarthy, 5. Co.Johnson, 6. Arriaga. NT.

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Chase Johnson (7), 2. Colby Johnson (9), 3. Austin Williams (4), 4. Shawn Arriaga (18), 5. Brody Roa (2), 6. Danny Faria Jr. (10), 7. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (13), 8. Charles Davis Jr. (11), 9. Steve Hix (12), 10. Chris Gansen (14), 11. Norm Johns (15), 12. Ricky Brophy (17), 13. Damion Gardner (5), 14. Jake Swanson (6), 15. Geoff Ensign (8), 16. Jason McDougal (3), 17. Matt McCarthy (1), 18. Mike Martin (16). NT.

**Martin flipped on lap 1 of the feature. McCarthy flipped on lap 3 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-22 Roa, Laps 23-27 Faria, Laps 28-30 Ch.Johnson.

SPECIALTY FASTENERS HARD CHARGER: Shawn Arriaga (18th to 4th)

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Damion Gardner

USAC 360 BONUS: Colby Johnson

NEW AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Gardner-920, 2-Roa-890, 3-Williams-864, 4-Swanson-755, 5-Gansen-608, 6-Malcolm-588, 7-Richard Vander Weerd-542, 8-McCarthy-500, 9-Davis-469, 10-Faria-469.

NEW CALIFORNIA SPRINT WEEK POINTS: 1-Faria-192, 2-Williams-185, 3-Gardner-184, 4-Ch.Johnson-178, 5-Roa-174, 6-Swanson-161, 7-McDougal-159, 8-Davis-144, 9-Austin Liggett-141, 10-Ryan Bernal-129.

NEXT AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: September 6 – Merced Speedway – Merced, California – “California Sprint Week Round #4”