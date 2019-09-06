Allstar Performance Event List: September 6-8, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place September 6-8, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday September 6, 2019

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – USA – North East Wingless Sprints

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Can-Am Speedway – LaFargeville, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints

Castrol Raceway – Edmonton, AB – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Wingless Sprint Series – Wingless Nationals

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – AFCS Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – AFCS Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Gallatin Speedway – Belgrade, MT – USA – ASCS Frontier Region

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Gondick Law Speedway – Superior, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Midwest Open Wheel Association – Herb Barlow Memorial

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League – Herb Barlow Memorial

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Capital Racing Sprintcar Agency

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints / Patriot Sprint Tour – 360 Sprint Car New York Nationals

Merced Speedway – Merced, CA – USA – USAC CRA Sprint Car Series

Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Monarch Motor Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – USA – POWRi West Midget Car Series

Monarch Motor Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – USA – USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma

Monarch Motor Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – USA – Wigned 305 Sprint Cars

Nikol Bay Speedway – Burrup, WA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Winged Crate Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Night Before the 50

Rapid Speedway – Rock Rapids, IA – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – World of Outlaws – Gold Cup Race of Champions

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Twin City Raceway – Kenai, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Saturday September 7, 2019

105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints

35 Raceway Park – Frankfort, OH – USA – Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Series

All-Tech Raceway – Lake City, FL – USA – Southeastern Sprint Car Series

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ – USA – ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series

Bandit Speedway – Box Elder, SD – USA – POWRi Bandit Non-Wing Sprint Cars

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – USAC Speed2 DMA Midget Car Series

Berlin Raceway – Marne, MI – USA – Must See Racing

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Castrol Raceway – Edmonton, AB – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Richert Memorial

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – NSL Midwest Power Series – Richert Memorial

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series – Richert Memorial

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Wingless Sprint Series – Wingless Nationals

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints

Delaware International Speedway – Delmar, DE – USA – United Racing Club

Delaware International Speedway – Delmar, DE – USA – USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series

Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX – USA – ASCS Gulf South Region

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Honor Raceway – Pueblo, CO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – USA – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series

I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – USA – Sprint Series of Nebraska

I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA – USA – King of Thunder Sprint Car Series

Lake View Motor Speedway – Nichols, SC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Capital Racing Sprintcar Agency

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints / Patriot Sprint Tour – 360 Sprint Car New York Nationals

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – Brownsburg, IN – USA – USAC Silver Crown Championship

Merrittville Speedway – Thorold, ONT – CAN – Southern Ontario Sprints – SOS Championship

Mobile International Speedway – Irvington, AL – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Monarch Motor Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – USA – POWRi West Midget Car Series

Monarch Motor Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – USA – USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma

Monarch Motor Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Northline Speedway – Hidden Valley, NT – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints

Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Tuscarora 50, $52,000 to win

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Mid-South Sprint Car Association

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – New Mexico Motor Racing Association

Santa Maria Speedway – Santa Maria, CA – USA – USAC CRA Sprint Car Series

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – World of Outlaws – Gold Cup Race of Champions

Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – Midwest Open Wheel Association – Tom Knowles Memorial

Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League – Tom Knowles Memorial

Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – USAC IMRA Speed2 Midget Series – Tom Knowles Memorial

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – 350 Supermodifieds

Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – International Supermodified Association

Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – NEMA Midget Car Series

TNT Speedway – Three Lakes, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Twin City Raceway – Kenai, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

US 24 Speedway – Logansport, IN – USA – United States Speed Association

Vado Speedway Park – Vado, NM – USA – POWRi 305 Winged Sprint Cars

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Sr. Sprints

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – VRA Sprint Cars

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars

Sunday September 8, 2019

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series – Nebraska Cup

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Sprint Series of Nebraska – Nebraska Cup

Five Mile Point Speedway – Kirkwood, NY – USA – Non-Wing Sprint Cars