Reutzel Scores $50,000 Payday at the Tuscarora 50

From Tyler Altmeyer

PORT ROYAL, Pa. (September 7, 2019) – Solidifying the largest payday of his career, as well as regaining the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 championship points lead, Clute, Texas-native Aaron Reutzel etched his name in Port Royal Speedway history books on Saturday night by scoring the 52nd running of the prestigious, as well as historic, Tuscarora 50. Accompanied by a $52,000 payday, Reutzel’s victory at the Port Royal ‘Speed Palace’ was accomplished in impressive fashion, first out dueling six-time Tuscarora 50 champion Lance Dewease, all before holding off a hard-charging Anthony Macri.

Although Reutzel’s trip to the Port Royal Speedway victory lane stage was a first-ever feat for the defending All Star champion, the Texan is certainly no stranger to Series victory lane, now with 12 wins on the season, as well as 21 during a short, but acclaimed, full-time All Star career.

Earning the evening’s MSD Performance Hard Charger Award in the process, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri advanced ten positions to finish second during Tuscarora 50 competition, followed by Lance Dewease, Danny Dietrich and Logan Wagner.

“Holy shit. Unbelievable,” an elated Aaron Reutzel said on the Port Royal victory lane stage, driver of the Baughman-Reutzel Motorsports/Folkens Brothers Trucking/Fischer Body Shop/Hollywood Blasting & Coating/No. 87 sprint car. “I’ve wanted to win this race so bad since the first time we came here. We got lapped by (Lance Dewease) that night. We were going to need a perfect race car that we could just maintain. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. This means a lot to me, to come into Pennsylvania and win one of the biggest races they have. I just don’t know what to say.”

Scheduled to start from the pole position, Hartford, Ohio’s Dale Blaney was forced to surrender his place at the front of the field due to engine issues. With Blaney’s spot vacant, fellow front row occupant Lance Dewease inherited the pole position for the start of the 50-lap program.

Utilizing his new starting spot, Dewease immediately jumped out to a commanding lead, extending his advantage to just over two seconds with only three laps checked off the counter. McFadden slipped into second just after the opening green, followed by Alan Krimes and Aaron Reutzel.

A caution on lap four negated Dewease’s advantage just as quickly as he earned it. Despite the momentum shift, the ensuing restart allowed Dewease to resume control, now with Aaron Reutzel in tow, who drove around Alan Krimes for third on lap three before battling beyond James McFadden for second following the lap four restart.

Not phased by Dewease’s pace after green flag conditions returned, Reutzel did what he could to hunt down the Fayetteville, Pennsylvania-native, relying on a quick, but very narrow cushion around the outer edge of the speedway. By lap ten, Reutzel cut Dewease’s command to less than a second, still relying on the highest groove on the speedway.

Traffic entered the picture for the first time on lap 12 which set the stage for Reutzel’s first bid for the lead. One circuit later, Reutzel was the new man in charge, using the top groove in turns one and two to blast around Dewease while he was hung up in slower traffic.

It would not take long for Dewease to return the favor on Reutzel, charging back to less than a car length by lap 16, all before drag racing the pilot of the No. 87 back to the flagstand on lap 19, and again on lap 20. The race for the lead on lap 20 ended in Dewease’s favor, crossing the line a mere .02 seconds ahead of Reutzel. Dewease maintained the lead until yellow flags waved for a competition stoppage on lap 25.

After a five minute break to allow teams to make adjustments and add fuel, green flag action returned with Dewease leading the way over Reutzel, Logan Wagner and Danny Dietrich.

Within two laps, Reutzel was back on the tailtank of Dewease, eventually setting himself up for a takeover attempt as the front runners crossed under the flagstand to complete lap 27. By the time the leaders exited turn two, it was Reutzel who was back in charge, once again utilizing the top groove through turns one and two to drive around Dewease.

Successfully pulling away, Reutzel’s only challenges during the remaining distance were periods of traffic, as well a fast-closing Anthony Macri. Macri, who advanced ten spots during the 50-lap main event, closed Reutzel’s lead to just over a second. Unfortunately for Macri, time was out.

“When I got by Lance, I said screw it. I’m going to give this 110%. I’m going for broke,” Aaron Reutzel continued. “We’re either going to put it in the fence or walk out of here $52,000 richer. I gave it my all and luckily it paid off. I just want to thank my guys. I really don’t know what else to say.”

Fans wanting to relive the action from Port Royal Speedway can do so by watching MAVTV Motorsports Network; the official television home of the All Star Circuit of Champions.

Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions will continue their final month of competition with a fourth consecutive weekend consisting of three events or more, this time returning aim back to the high banks of Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio. The traveling All Stars will headline three straight nights of action at the ‘World’s Fastest 3/8-Mile Oval,’ kicking off with ‘Speedweek Re-Loaded’ on Thursday evening, September 12.

Dean Knittel Memorial action will headline the next two evenings at Atomic Speedway beginning with ‘The Night Before The Knittel’ on Friday night, September 13, awarding a total winner’s share equaling $5,054. The Dean Knittel Memorial finale will follow on Saturday evening awarding a monstrous $12,554 payday.

Those seeking additional news and notes should visit Atomic Speedway live on the Web at www.atomicspeedway.net.

Tuscarora 50

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions

Port Royal Speedway

Port Royal, PA

Saturday September 7, 2019

Qualifying

1. 1-Logan Wagner, 17.893[39]

2. 26-Cory Eliason, 17.916[18]

3. 69K-Lance Dewease, 17.929[10]

4. 9-James McFadden, 17.946[9]

5. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 17.957[14]

6. 48-Danny Dietrich, 17.998[52]

7. 21B-Brian Brown, 18.020[38]

8. 39M-Anthony Macri, 18.024[23]

9. 5-Dylan Cisney, 18.086[30]

10. 20-Ryan Taylor, 18.340[25]

11. 14T-Tyler Walton, 18.371[7]

12. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 18.395[4]

13. 2-A.J. Flick, 18.424[43]

14. 70-Brock Zearfoss, 18.537[2]

15. 72-Ryan Smith, 18.558[33]

16. 13-Paul McMahan, 18.583[26]

17. 29P-Dan Shetler, 18.678[46]

18. 11S-T.J. Stutts, 18.697[42]

19. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 18.706[50]

20. 12-Blane Heimbach, 18.727[5]

21. 70X-Justin Peck, 18.772[20]

22. 98H-Dave Blaney, 18.824[16]

23. 55-Mike Wagner, 18.846[28]

24. 11-Dale Blaney, 18.873[49]

25. 87K-Alan Krimes, 18.888[35]

26. 17B-Steve Buckwalter, 18.914[8]

27. 14-Tony Stewart, 18.934[19]

28. 83-Lynton Jeffrey, 18.950[32]

29. 39-Cory Haas, 18.990[37]

30. 3J-Tim Shaffer, 19.009[27]

31. 57J-Jeff Miller, 19.013[6]

32. K4-Chad Kemenah, 19.020[13]

33. 71-Giovanni Scelzi, 19.028[31]

34. 42-Sye Lynch, 19.063[3]

35. 10-Tyler Bear, 19.067[24]

36. 99-Skylar Gee, 19.160[17]

37. 21-Brian Montieth, 19.181[44]

38. 75-Chase Dietz, 19.207[29]

39. 75B-Nicole Bower, 19.252[11]

40. J4-John Garvin, 19.261[34]

41. 07-Gerard McIntyre Jr, 19.292[51]

42. 44-Trey Starks, 19.308[47]

43. 40-George Hobaugh Jr., 19.309[22]

44. 33-Jared Esh, 19.310[53]

45. 17M-Kyle Smith, 19.385[40]

46. 97-Brie (Brianna) Hershey, 19.397[1]

47. 73B-Brett Michalski, 19.486[41]

48. 19M-Landon Myers, 19.538[15]

49. 35-Tyler Reeser, 19.584[48]

50. W20-Greg Wilson, 19.743[36]

51. 8S-Trenton Sheaffer, 19.865[12]

52. 17-Josh Baughman, 19.907[45]

53. 24B-Dustin Baney, 20.033[21]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 13-Paul McMahan, [1]

2. 87-Aaron Reutzel, [3]

3. 14T-Tyler Walton, [2]

4. 26-Cory Eliason, [4]

5. 98H-Dave Blaney, [5]

6. 3J-Tim Shaffer, [6]

7. 75B-Nicole Bower, [8]

8. 19M-Landon Myers, [9]

9. 42-Sye Lynch, [7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 69K-Lance Dewease, [4]

2. 2M-Kerry Madsen, [2]

3. 39M-Anthony Macri, [3]

4. 12-Blane Heimbach, [1]

5. 57J-Jeff Miller, [6]

6. 17B-Steve Buckwalter, [5]

7. 10-Tyler Bear, [7]

8. 8S-Trenton Sheaffer, [9]

9. 40-George Hobaugh Jr., [8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 9-James McFadden, [4]

2. 70-Brock Zearfoss, [2]

3. 70X-Justin Peck, [1]

4. 14-Tony Stewart, [5]

5. 20-Ryan Taylor, [3]

6. 99-Skylar Gee, [7]

7. K4-Chad Kemenah, [6]

8. 97-Brie (Brianna) Hershey, [8]

9. 24B-Dustin Baney, [9]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 55-Mike Wagner, [1]

2. 5-Dylan Cisney, [3]

3. 1-Logan Wagner, [4]

4. 29P-Dan Shetler, [2]

5. 07-Gerard McIntyre Jr, [7]

6. 83-Lynton Jeffrey, [5]

7. W20-Greg Wilson, [9]

8. 21-Brian Montieth, [6]

9. 17M-Kyle Smith, [8]

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 11-Dale Blaney, [1]

2. 48-Danny Dietrich, [4]

3. 2-A.J. Flick, [3]

4. 11S-T.J. Stutts, [2]

5. 44-Trey Starks, [7]

6. 75-Chase Dietz, [6]

7. 17-Josh Baughman, [9]

8. 39-Cory Haas, [5]

9. 73B-Brett Michalski, [8]

Heat Race #6 (8 Laps)

1. 87K-Alan Krimes, [1]

2. 51-Freddie Rahmer, [2]

3. 71-Giovanni Scelzi, [5]

4. 72-Ryan Smith, [3]

5. 21B-Brian Brown, [4]

6. 33-Jared Esh, [7]

7. 35-Tyler Reeser, [8]

8. J4-John Garvin, [6]

C-Main (8 Laps)

1. 35-Tyler Reeser, [2]

2. W20-Greg Wilson, [4]

3. K4-Chad Kemenah, [1]

4. 10-Tyler Bear, [3]

5. 21-Brian Montieth, [10]

6. 75B-Nicole Bower, [5]

7. 17-Josh Baughman, [6]

8. 39-Cory Haas, [8]

9. 73B-Brett Michalski, [16]

10. 19M-Landon Myers, [9]

11. 42-Sye Lynch, [13]

12. 24B-Dustin Baney, [17]

13. 8S-Trenton Sheaffer, [11]

14. (DNF) 97-Brie (Brianna) Hershey, [7]

DNS: 17M-Kyle Smith,

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 26-Cory Eliason, [1]

2. 21B-Brian Brown, [2]

3. 12-Blane Heimbach, [3]

4. 72-Ryan Smith, [4]

5. 14-Tony Stewart, [5]

6. 44-Trey Starks, [12]

7. 11S-T.J. Stutts, [8]

8. 20-Ryan Taylor, [7]

9. 29P-Dan Shetler, [6]

10. 83-Lynton Jeffrey, [14]

11. 57J-Jeff Miller, [11]

12. 07-Gerard McIntyre Jr, [10]

13. W20-Greg Wilson, [20]

14. 17B-Steve Buckwalter, [13]

15. 98H-Dave Blaney, [9]

16. 33-Jared Esh, [18]

17. 75-Chase Dietz, [16]

18. 35-Tyler Reeser, [19]

19. 99-Skylar Gee, [17]

20. (DNF) 3J-Tim Shaffer, [15]

A-Main (50 Laps)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, [7]

2. 39M-Anthony Macri, [13]

3. 69K-Lance Dewease, [2]

4. 48-Danny Dietrich, [10]

5. 1-Logan Wagner, [8]

6. 55-Mike Wagner, [4]

7. 5-Dylan Cisney, [12]

8. 51-Freddie Rahmer, [14]

9. 70X-Justin Peck, [17]

10. 26-Cory Eliason, [19]

11. 87K-Alan Krimes, [3]

12. 70-Brock Zearfoss, [11]

13. 44-Trey Starks, [24]

14. 21B-Brian Brown, [20]

15. 2-A.J. Flick, [16]

16. 14T-Tyler Walton, [15]

17. 99-Skylar Gee, [27]

18. 12-Blane Heimbach, [21]

19. 11S-T.J. Stutts, [26]

20. 13-Paul McMahan, [6]

21. W20-Greg Wilson, [25]

22. 14-Tony Stewart, [23]

23. 33-Jared Esh, [28]

24. 9-James McFadden, [5]

25. 72-Ryan Smith, [22]

26. 71-Giovanni Scelzi, [18]

27. 2M-Kerry Madsen, [9]

28. 11-Dale Blaney, [1]