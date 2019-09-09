Johnson Thrills in URSS Return to Wakeeney Speedway!

David Smith Jr.

Wakeeney, Kansas – September 7, 2019 – J.D. Johnson made a daring move on the final lap to claim the thrilling Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing championship feature Saturday night in a return to Wakeeney Speedway in Wakeeney, Kansas.

Johnson and Scott Cochran started on the front row for the twenty-five-lap feature with Johnson taking the lead as the green flag fell. Cochran, Nate Berry, Austin McLean and Ty Williams filled out the top five with Johnson claiming lap one.

Cochran would take the lead on lap two with Johnson now giving chase. Berry would take over the runner up position on lap six before Johnson reclaimed that position on lap eight.

Cochran approached slower cars on lap nine while Berry took back second from Johnson on lap eleven.

At the races midway point it was still Cochran controlling the lead while Berry, Johnson, Williams and McLean the top five. Johnson got a run Berry to move back into the runner up position and set his sights on the leader.

Johnson applied pressure on Cochran and on lap nineteen, got past to take the lead, only to see Cochran retake the top spot one lap later. Johnson would stay on Cochran’s rear bumper until the last lap when Johnson stuck to the bottom entering turns one and two. Both drivers made contact with Johnson gathering it up and took the lead. The Wichita veteran would go on to claim the $1000 and his fourth-career URSS victory and first since July 3, 2018.

Cochran would settle for second while sixth-starting Luke Cranston got past Williams for third. Berry would settle for a fifth-place finish.

Jed Werner earned the races Keizer Wheels hard-charger award after starting eighteenth to finish twelfth.

Next up for the Lucas Oil POWRi URSS presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing tour will be next Saturday night, September 14, at Dodge CityRacewayPark and their final appearance for 2019.

United Rebel Sprint Series

Wakeeney Speedway/Wakeeney, Kansas

September 7, 2019

25 Cars

B Feature: 1) Ray Seemann, 2) Kyler Johnson, 3) Ken Lutters, 4) Darren Berry, 5) Mark Walinder, 6) Jed Werner, 7) John Webster, 8) Willie Wynn, 9) Pat McVicker, 10) Aaron Ploussard, 11) Gary Land, 12) Brian Herbert DNF, 13) Dalton Webb DNS

A Feature (25 Laps): 1) J D Johnson 98, 2) Scott Cochran 16, 3) Luke Cranston 11, 4) Ty Williams 911, 5) Nate Berry 20b, 6) Jeremy Huish 88j, 7) Austin McLean 83, 8) Jordan Knight 10, 9) Kyler Johnson (r) 45x, 10) Zach Blurton 2j, 11) Tyler Knight 11k, 12) Jed Werner 50, 13) Todd Plemons 17, 14) Ray Seemann 72, 15) John Webster 9, 16) Willie Wynn 61, 17) Darren Berry 12 DNF, 18) Mark Walinder 6 DNF, 19) Ken Lutters 74 DNF, 20) Ross Essenburg 51r DNF