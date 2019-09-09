Kolosek Scores 1st CRSA Win @ NY Nationals

By Toby Lagrange

Canandaigua, NY (9/8/19) – The SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series closed out the inaugural New York Sprint Car Nationals at the Land of Legends Raceway Saturday night. When all was said and done not only did Johnny Kolosek pick up the win over the stout field but over Mother Nature as well.

The win was Kolosek’s first career win with the CRSA Sprint Car Series and came after starting in the sixth position.

In addition to being the eleventh race of the season, it was also the fourth and final race of the CRSA/Land of Legends Raceway Five Star Series presented by SuperGen Products/Champion Power Equipment. With his third-place finish, Jeff Trombley would be crowned the champion of the series.

Dan Craun and Dana Wagner led the field to the green with Wagner taking the early lead. Wagner, who took a nasty flip on Friday night, would lead early before giving way to a hard charging Craun on lap four. With Craun out front Kolosek was closing in. Kolosek would make it three wide with Wagner and a lapped car exiting turn four on lap eleven to take the lead.

Once out front Kolosek would lead the rest of the way in the caution free event. Kolosek would take the win over Craun, Trombley, Darryl Ruggles and Wagner. Third place starter Josh Flint finished sixth with Justin Mills, John Scarborough, Erik Karlsen and Dan Bennett completing the top ten. Heat races for the 22-car field were won by Emily VanInwegen, Flint and David Ferguson.

The Magsarus Ignitions Electrifying Move of the Race Award went to Kolosek while the Powder Tech Powder Coating Hard Charger Award went to Brandyn Griffin for the second night in a row. The Maguire Family of Dealerships Magnificent Move of the Race Award went to Trombley. The Prestige Pool and Spa Final Finisher Award went to VanInwegen while Alysha Bay won the Midstate Basement Authorities First Car Out Award.

The SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series is back in action Saturday, September 14th at the Fonda Speedway.

Round #11 – Land of Legends Raceway (SuperGen Products/Champion Power Equipment CRSA/Land of Legends Five Star Series) – A-Main Finish (25 Laps) – Johnny Kolosek, Dan Craun, Jeff Trombley, Darryl Ruggles, Dana Wagner, Josh Flint, Justin Mills, John Scarborough, Erik Karlsen, Dan Bennett, Brandyn Griffin, David Ferguson, Jason Whipple, Tyler Jashembowski, Trevor Years, Jacob Gomala, Jerry Sehn, Tommy Fletcher, Eric Kurtz, Steve Cousins, Alysha Bay, Steve Cousins (DNS)